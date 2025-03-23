The Challenge’s Turbo Camkiran called out by former castmate for All Stars Rival behavior

Many of The Challenge fans have a love-and-hate view of former winner Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran due to his unique personality and funny antics.

After several seasons off, he returned for MTV’s Ride or Dies and ended up butting heads with multiple castmates, including his former friend Nany Gonzalez.

That led to a quick exit via elimination, but Turbo is back again, teamed up with Nany on The Challenge: All Stars Rivals.

While he mainly seemed mellow throughout the first half of the season, he unleashed on his castmates in a recent episode.

Turbo chose to take over a living room area in the All Stars house and then complained about his castmates leaving a mess and being noisy when he was trying to sleep.

That resulted in him arguing with Adam Larson. As Nany tried to calm things down, Melissa Reeves and Turbo got into a shouting match.

His complaining about the communal area resulted in Nany and Turbo getting a one-way ticket to The Jungle for an elimination battle, which they survived.

Turbo’s former castmate recently shared why he understood where the other All Stars were coming from with their complaints.

Turbo’s former castmate called out his behavior

On the Zach Nichols Podcast, former show winner Zach Nichols discussed Turbo’s complaints and behavior from the recent episode.

In a clip on Instagram, Zach said others in the house should be able to use that space freely, and he didn’t feel Turbo could take it over as his sleeping area or room.

“Commandeering a communal space, that’s pretty s*****,” Zach said, adding, “First of all, why would you want that to be where you spend all your time because everyone can come in and out, and you can’t do anything.”

Zach Nichols discussed Turbo’s behavior on All Stars Rivals. Pic credit: @zachnicholspodcast/Instagram

Zach mentioned that he can understand that other people who want to play cards or something while roommates are sleeping will do it in the “common space.”

Zach also understood Turbo complaining about castmates leaving a mess and not cleaning up after themselves.

“You’re mad because, for some reason, you wanted to make this your room. I think that’s bu******, and I think everyone else being upset about it is correct,” Zach said regarding Turbo.

Zach called Turbo ‘hard to deal with’ for others

In another clip from Zach’s podcast, his co-star said Turbo and Nany work well together. Zach said they “have a lot of history” since Nany was Turbo’s first-ever partner on The Challenge.

“He’s just so hard to deal with,” Zach said before mentioning Nany called “him the best partner she’s ever had.”

Zach mentioned that Nany’s other partners on The Challenge were “great,” including multi-time winners Johnny Bananas and Wes Bergmann and finalists Kyle Christie and Leroy Garrett.

“That’s some high praise,” he said regarding Nany’s remarks about Turbo.

Zach and Nany were both castmates of Turbo on War of the Worlds, which saw Turbo claim the solo win in the final.

Turbo returned for War of the Worlds 2, but a tirade involving castmate Jordan Wiseley resulted in Turbo getting sent to a hotel and then home from The Challenge.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.