The Challenge’s Tori Deal called out by fans for remarks about her ex-fiance on Season 40

With so many different personalities assembled in the cast for The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, there are plenty of friends, rivals, hookups, and exes.

Several of those exes are part of the Era 3 team, as Jordan Wiseley is teammates with his ex-fiancee, Tori Deal.

The couple has experienced difficult times in recent seasons, as Jordan joined the Ride or Dies cast late and partnered with Tori’s best friend, Aneesa Ferreira.

That brought emotional moments throughout the season, with Tori often confronting Jordan, and sometimes she was left in tears.

They finally got on the same page, at least as friends and allies, but working as teammates is another story.

The Challenge revealed sneak peek footage from Season 40, with fans calling out Tori for her commentary about Jordan.

Tori reminds fans about her ex-fiance in Season 40

During Battle of the Eras Episode 5, viewers will see a lot of drama between teammates. Some of that arrives during the daily challenge as the various Era teams struggle to work together.

In particular, a scene highlights Jordan yelling at Tori to drop the large object the team is moving. When she finally drops it, he has a few choice words for her, including a censored expletive.

“This challenge is all about communication, and I just want to remind everybody, I am on a team with my ex-fiance,” Tori says in a confessional interview.

“He is so difficult to work with sometimes,” she says, adding, “When you have too many cooks in the kitchen, it just goes south.”

Tori indicates she’s getting close to a boiling point with everybody, and everyone on their team will “start barking at each other” on their team.

Era 2 and Era 4 seem to be working fine together. Like Era 3, Era 1 also struggles with communication and working together, which brings out a valuable “CT pro tip.”

“Keep it simple. You overthink, you over-strategize- next thing you know, you’re over and done with,” the five-time champion says.

Fans called out Tori and Jordan after the ‘reminder’

Fans expressed their frustration about Tori reminding fans that she and Jordan were engaged to be married. Others called her out for not listening to Jordan since he’s won the show multiple times.

“I love u, tori, but come on… Jordan knows what he is doing listen for once, and you’ll win!” a commenter told the Ride or Dies champion.

“For the love of god Tori we all know. It was brought up on world champions, ride or dies. We do not care!” another individual commented.

“Thanks Tori since I totally forgot Jordan was your ex,” someone wrote.

Fans of The Challenge venting. Pic credit: @thechallenge/Instagram

“Tori always gotta throw in something about Jordan being her ex,” a commenter vented.

“One thing about the challenge is they are always going to remind us that Tori and Jordan are ex finances,” another commenter said.

In the recent comments, others defended Tori, suggesting that Jordan yelled at people too much and would be hard to work with when competing.

One commenter said he “would be SO difficult to work with omg,” while another indicated Jordan “screams and berates people when he’s stressed out or frustrated.”

“The way he speaks to people is not at all okay,” the individual wrote.

Critics weigh in on The Challenge. Pic credit: @thechallenge/Instagram

Tori and Jordan’s Challenge history features ups and downs for the former couple

Viewers saw Jordan add another win to his list of achievements for The Challenge on the World Championship spin-off. His partner, The Challenge UK winner Kaz Crossley, expressed frustrations with him during the season.

Those stressful moments arrived as Kaz felt Jordan wasn’t allowing her to have a voice as his teammate when making game decisions. However, during the competition, they worked well together regarding the daily challenges and the final’s various tasks to win the season.

On Ride or Dies, viewers saw Jordan and Aneesa reach the final, with Jordan showing his frustration toward her getting hurt and slowing them down as a team.

He and Tori met through MTV’s The Challenge: Dirty 30 in 2017 and began dating away from the show. During The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2, filmed in 2019, Jordan famously got down on one knee to propose to Tori after winning an elimination.

While she said yes, the duo broke up romantically before the Double Agents season aired in 2020. They’ve remained friends but continue to experience struggles regarding communicating and playing The Challenge together after their breakup.

With a long Season 40 ahead of them and many tough opponents, it will be interesting to see if the pair can help one another return to the final or if their frustrations with one another will be their downfall.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.