The Challenge’s TJ Lavin reveals Season 40’s first big twist

The Challenge is celebrating 40 seasons, and it’s no surprise that longtime host TJ Lavin will again be at the helm.

While that isn’t a surprise, the twists that he unveils always catch the cast members off guard.

That’s certainly the case when TJ reveals the first significant twist of Season 40 to the competitors.

Viewers got a sneak peek of what that is with an exclusive Battle of the Eras clip revealed on Wednesday.

In previous seasons, viewers have seen twists shake up the cast, including early purges through daily challenges.

Based on TJ’s reveal, something new will occur at the start of Season 40.

TJ reveals Battle of the Eras prize money and opening twist

TJ stopped by CBS Mornings to chat with the show’s anchors about The Challenge Season 40 on MTV.

Weeks before the season premiere, they showed an exclusive Battle of the Eras clip featuring TJ and all 40 of the cast members assembled in their Eras teams at the show’s start.

“For Season 40, the total prize pot is one million dollars!” TJ reveals to the Eras competitors as they cheer for the amount.

However, those excited looks soon turned into a mix of concerned and nervous looks as TJ dropped the season’s first major twist.

“To even have a shot at that $1 million, you gotta make it through the Era Invitational,” he announced, adding, “So, we’re gonna whittle out the weak links of each era.”

TJ shared the ‘secret sauce’ of The Challenge

On CBS Mornings, the anchors asked TJ what had helped The Challenge become one of the longest-running reality TV competition shows ever.

“I think it’s evolving,” TJ told the hosts, adding, “instead of just being stuck in the mud and doing the same old thing.”

He mentioned that the show has “amazing producers and executive producers,” including Justin Booth, who takes it to another level and even makes it feel like a “movie.”

“Also, the competition is unmatched. We don’t ever cut corners,” TJ said regarding the daily challenges, eliminations, and finals.

He mentioned that everything is “above the board” with those aspects of the show.

Those comments arrive soon after Season 40 cast member Jordan Wiseley called out the cast’s treatment while filming.

Asked about how they find the various cast members who appear on the show, TJ joked they start at the “insane asylum” and “clear those out” to find them.

“Seriously it really is an ingredient and secret sauce that the people that cast our show make it what it is. It’s a very delicate process that I am not a part of, thank God,” he said, bringing laughter from the group.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras will feature 40 stars from four unique eras of MTV’s competition series to create the largest cast on the show ever.

While fans debate who’s missing from the lineup, it’s hard to argue that it includes many of the best competitors to ever appear on the show.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres Wednesday, August 14 at 8/7c on MTV.