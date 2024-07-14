The Challenge’s Jordan Wiseley claims Season 40 cast got ‘worst treatment’ ever during filming

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras features a group of 40 stars and legends from the 39 seasons of MTV’s competition series.

However, multi-time champion Jordan Wiseley said the treatment during filming was some of the “worst” the cast ever experienced.

Jordan is part of a 10-person team that features his ex-fiancee, Tori Deal, and former Real World: Portland castmate, Nia Moore.

In addition, he’s teamed up with other successful MTV stars, including Ride or Dies winner Devin Walker and multiple-time finalist Leroy Garrett.

Jordan is among the cast’s all-time greats, but he’ll have formidable competition, including Chris “CT” Tamburello, Johnny Bananas, Derrick Kosinski, Mark Long, and Darrell Taylor to contend with.

“Most people think that we go on The Challenge and work out all the time and turn into savages,” Jordan shared in a new Instagram video.

“No, the entire time in there, we are losing shape. We are treated like s***. We sleep like s***. We are fed like s***. Our schedules are dogs***,” he said.

Jordan called out the ‘worst treatment’ ever on The Challenge

In the caption for Jordan’s new IG video, he shared additional remarks regarding MTV’s upcoming Battle of the Eras.

“When I say ‘a challenge house is one of the worst environments to be in’ I’m not exaggerating. This one was by far the worst treatment we’ve ever received as a cast and it’s taken a toll (more on that later),” he wrote.

“Doesn’t matter two weeks you are gonna come out depressed, looking like s***,” Jordan said in his video about participating in MTV’s show.

Jordan didn’t mention additional specifics in his video and turned his attention to health and fitness. He told those watching the video he would share what he does for his workouts and potentially help others get ready to face The Challenge.

“The Challenge starts in less than a month, so we need to be in shape. So when you’re sitting there looking at your TV going, ‘I can do that,’ you’ll know you can,” he said.

Jordan said he’d post nightly to let others know what exercises or routines he’d perform the next day to get fit.

“You don’t need a gym. You don’t need equipment. We’re gonna turn into savages,” he told fans.

In addition, he said he’d post his diet for others to follow if they wanted to.

Other Challenge stars may have had issues with Season 40

Monsters and Critics previously reported that Jordan’s castmate hinted at retirement following Season 40’s filming.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies finalist Horacio Gutierrez shared an Instagram post about Season 40 with a simple caption, which he called the “Last Dance.” However, he didn’t provide additional remarks about why it could be his final season, leaving it up to fans to speculate until possibly more details arrive.

In addition, another OG star from The Challenge called out production, but not due to the conditions during filming.

Two-time champion Susie Meister recently revealed she was ready to participate in Season 40 and was “so mad” at not getting selected after getting called and going through the casting process.

Based on Jordan’s comments, viewers could be in for some interesting tea about The Challenge Season 40 production once cast members are eliminated and share more about their experiences during filming.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres on MTV on Wednesday, August 14 at 8/7c.