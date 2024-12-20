The Challenge’s Shane Landrum suggests All Stars 5 castmate is running his own ‘incredibly sad’ fan account

Let the verbal warfare begin! The Challenge: All Stars 5 features the return of many iconic cast members who are not afraid to speak their minds.

Among them is Shane Landrum, who competed in seven seasons of The Challenge on MTV and the spin-off Champ vs. Stars 2.

He’s on the cast of All Stars Rivals, the fifth installment of the spin-off. For this season’s format, everyone’s partner is someone they didn’t always play nice with on the show.

Shane’s partner is Big Brother star Da’Vonne Rogers, who infamously feuded with Shane during The Challenge. Now they’ll try to co-exist to reach the final and win some prize money.

However, with the premiere episode yet to arrive, Shane called out another castmate, Devin Walker.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Based on a video the Road Rules star posted, Devin might be running his fan account online to make himself look like a bigger star.

Shane suggests Devin runs his own ‘super sad’ fan account

Taking to his Instagram, Shane fired away with his thoughts about a Devin fan account on Reddit. He scrolled through the Reddit subforum’s posts in his video and called it “incredibly said.”

“Devin has fans, but no one, no one besides Devin himself calls Devin a king,” Shane said.

He mentioned that you must always try to “look for a tell” in the poker world.

“And that, my friends, is a tell. Do we think that this is an actual Devin fan account, or is it Devin himself? You tell me,” Shane said to close the video.

“Reddit user3 Supersaiyanninja3 is SuperSuss lol – the chef’s kiss of it all is the “I hate @rachel_fitness “ post w/ 0 upvotes 😂🤣,” Shane wrote in his caption.

Some of the user’s Reddit posts include topics like “Throwback to when Devin smoked Tomatoes in the final,” “Surprise! Surprise! The King Is Back!,” and “Who else thinks Rachel is annoying?”

Some of the fan account posts targeted Devin’s Season 40 castmates

In MTV’s Battle of the Eras, Devin and Johnny Bananas resumed their feud and rivalry. Things got heated after Bananas warned Michele Fitzgerald that Devin’s intentions might involve using her as part of his Season 40 game plan.

Devin called out Bananas and continued to try to target him during his time on the show.

Eventually, Devin went into an elimination and lost to Kyland Young. Bananas gleefully directed his frustrations about Devin at Michele and some of her allies.

One of Bananas’ allies was Rachel Robinson, who was part of the Bananas Angels. Monsters and Critics reported that Rachel addressed Devin’s remarks about her on a podcast after she thought they’d put their differences aside at the Season 41 reunion.

Devin will return as one of the cast members for The Challenge: All Stars Rivals, which comes to MTV rather than Paramount+. He’ll team up with rival castmate Leroy Garrett for the spin-off. Shane teams with Da’Vonne following their feud from Final Reckoning.

Devin and Shane were never friends or allies on The Challenge. One has to wonder if they’ll butt heads during the upcoming All Stars Rivals episodes, prompting this recent speculative video.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals premieres on Wednesday, January 29, at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.