The Challenge: All Stars 5 cast and teams reveal return of Ashley Mitchell, Da’Vonne Rogers, and more

Another installment of The Challenge: All Stars is on the way, featuring a cast of reality television royalty paired as rival teammates.

The Challenge: All Stars 5 will bring the popular Rivals twist to the competition show’s format.

On Wednesday, The Challenge revealed the complete cast, including stars from Big Brother, The Real World, Road Rules, and other reality TV programs.

Among those returning to the competition franchise is Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell, last seen on MTV’s Spies, Lies & Allies.

Her comeback arrives after breaking The Challenge rules in an unaired incident, resulting in Ashley’s mysterious “deactivation” that season.

In addition, viewers will see icons, including Da’Vonne Rogers, Veronica Portillo, Katie Cooley, Shane Landrum, Frank Sweeney, and Beth Stolarczyk.

All Stars 5 will feature 26 competitors in its cast in pairs format, where partners have a rivalry between them, whether during the show or away from it.

For example, former Big Brother star Da’Vonne appeared in several seasons of MTV’s The Challenge and had an infamous feud with Final Reckoning castmate Shane after they clashed in the house. They’ll try to work as rival teammates on All Stars 5.

On the heels of his return to The Challenge: All Stars 4 and MTV’s Battle of the Eras, Real World star Leroy Garrett returns and teams up with castmate Devin Walker.

Devin, a winner alongside Tori Deal on Ride or Dies, debuted on MTV’s Are You the One? and has appeared in multiple Challenge seasons with Leroy, including Season 40.

Multi-time Challenge finalist Nany Gonzalez returns and teams up with former Challenge: War of the Worlds winner Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran. The two butted heads during Turbo’s brief time on MTV’s Ride or Dies season.

Big Brother’s Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat will try to win his first installment of The Challenge alongside former Big Brother and The Challenge winner Amber Borzotra. Viewers have seen them clash multiple times during MTV’s competition show.

Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell originally appeared on MTV’s Real World: Ex-Plosion and debuted on The Challenge: Rivals III. She ultimately appeared in nine seasons of MTV’s competition series and won twice.

As mentioned, her last appearance was controversial, as she competed on Spies, Lies & Allies. The reason Ashley got deactivated was never fully revealed on MTV, apart from host TJ Lavin stating that she broke the rules.

Since then, she has missed several seasons of MTV’s competition series. Her return to All Stars 5 could be similar to the show’s olive branch to other returning cast members, including Cara Maria Sorbello, Paulie Calafiore, and Nia Moore.

Ashley will team up with one of her rivals from The Challenge, multi-time finalist Aneesa Ferriera.

Road Rules stars Adam and Steve Meinke return fresh off their All Stars 4 feud to try to win All Stars 4 as rivals.

Viewers will also see former Real World and Challenge castmates Frank Sweeney and Sam McGinn reunite as rival teammates for All Stars 5. Their Real World castmate, Ashley Kelsey, also appears in the spinoff season, as she teams up with former showmance Dario Medrano.

Additional teams include Nicole Zanatta with UK star Melissa Reeves, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley with Corey Lay, Jonna Mannion with Beth Stolarczyk, Slyvia Elsrode with KellyAnne Judd, and Veronica Portillo with Katie Cooley.

The Challenge shared a teaser trailer for the upcoming spinoff season, revealing that All Stars 5 episodes will air on MTV. This is a significant change for the show, as every All Stars season’s episodes previously arrived weekly on Paramount+.

“Welcome to The Challenge: All Stars Rivals,” host TJ Lavin tells the cast members assembled before him.

Several people appear surprised, with one cast member exclaiming, “What the f***?” in a different scene.

The Challenge has yet to release a full trailer for the upcoming spinoff season.

While the object is to co-exist and work together for a common goal of winning, that’s unlikely to happen with every team. Even though the prize money is hefty, some of these rival castmates may prove they just can’t get along!

Fans can watch The Challenge: All Stars 5’s premiere episode on MTV on Wednesday, January 29, at 8 pm Eastern Time. That’s just a few short weeks after the conclusion of Season 40, which is nearing its final and the crowning of champions.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 5 premieres on MTV on Wednesday, January 29, at 8/7c.