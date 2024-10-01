The Challenge’s Nurys Mateo shares update about her and Horacio Gutierrez’s future after Season 40

Horacio Gutierrez exited his third MTV season, Battle of the Eras, earlier than anticipated.

Horacio saw his girlfriend ousted from the game after the opening Eras Invitational, as she drew a Hall Brawl against former rival Olivia Kaiser.

With few allies left after losing Nurys, Horacio still attempted to compete to the best of his abilities. However, a surprising elimination result arrived as he lost to Derrick Kosinski.

It generated much buzz and debate online, including remarks from Nurys and Horacio about how things went.

As fans continued to call out The Challenge, it ultimately prompted the show’s producers to have a Zoom video call so that Horacio and Derrick could see everything as it happened.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Horacio admitted that he “missed” an essential rule in the event and that Derrick deserved the win. Recently, Nurys spoke about the situation after she’d previously defended Horacio and slammed the show’s production.

Nurys gives an update after Horacio’s Season 40 elimination

During Nurys’s appearance at the DirecTV Gets Real party last week, Entertainment Weekly caught up with the Battle For a New Champion finalist. One of the burning questions involved asking Nurys’s thoughts after there had been evidence of the elimination and the producers’ ruling presented to Horacio and Derrick.

“I didn’t want to answer this one but I will say, whoever won, won,” Nurys said.

“If after they watched everything, they’re saying Derrick won, then Derrick won. And I’m happy for him. I was always happy for him,” she said.

After the episode on MTV aired the event, Nurys immediately posted her take on the matter on her social media, including claims that production lied about how things happened. Some of that was likely due to things she’d heard from Horacio or castmates after the event since she had already gone home before The Challenge filmed his elimination.

However, even castmates watching the event at The Arena during filming said they weren’t aware of all the rules of that elimination and couldn’t listen in when production communicated them to the participants.

Horacio also called out his loss, explaining that the footage didn’t show much, including producers helping retrieve pegs for Derrick’s board and a technical issue with Horacio’s game requiring a brief stoppage to fix things.

To clarify things, producers held a Zoom video call, showing Horacio and Derrick their exclusive video footage from the event and explaining the ruling.

Horacio then appeared on the Challenge Mania podcast, co-hosted by Derrick, and accepted the loss. However, he said he would take some time away from the show and wasn’t sure if he’d change his mind about returning.

Will Nurys and Horacio return to The Challenge?

One of the significant developments before and during the airing of Season 40 was Horacio’s suggestion he’d retire from The Challenge, as the loss was a tough one for him.

Nurys hoped everyone could “let bygones be bygones” after the ruling over that controversial elimination shown in Episode 4.

“There was a lot of drama going on so I hope everything is good now. Aside from that, I’m just hoping that Horacio can come back now, or will come back, because he doesn’t really want to,” she said.

As for herself, Nurys claimed she plans to return either way due to her passion for the show. She mentioned that includes staying updated by watching the new episodes to see how Battle of the Eras plays out.

“I love The Challenge, everything about it. This is a dream for me. As long as they call, I will answer. I really would love to play with Horacio again so I really hope that he will come back at some point, but I think he’s going to take a break for now,” she told EW.

While that situation unfolds away from the show, Nurys seems focused on getting her future with Horacio underway, including her message many fans called out about goals heading into 2025.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.