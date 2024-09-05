The Challenge’s Nurys Mateo calls out ‘lies from production’ for what ‘didn’t air’ in Season 40 elimination

Nurys Mateo appeared briefly in MTV’s The Challenge: Battle of the Eras as part of a stacked team of Era 4 competitors.

Among the castmates on her team were former champions, including Jenny West and Kaycee Clark, as well as finalist Theo Campbell.

She was also there with her boyfriend, Horacio Gutierrez, for Season 40, admitting they spent much time away from castmates due to their relationship.

However, they had limited time together due to Nurys’ elimination in the first few episodes.

That left Horacio alone to compete for a win, with only friend Kyland Young as an ally.

Following the events of Episode 4, Nurys called out “lies from production” based on what she saw during the footage.

Era 4 stars appeared in early Season 40 elimination

At the end of Episode 3, elimination winners Darrell Taylor and Averey Tressler received the power to choose male and female targets for each Era team. Darrell chose Aneesa Ferreira, Laurel Stucky, Nia Moore, and Jenny West for the women’s targets.

Averey went with Derrick Kosinski, Johnny Bananas, Jordan Wiseley, and Horacio for the men’s targets. That came into play during Episode 4’s daily challenge, which was TJ Lavin’s favorite event: answering trivia questions while hanging above the water.

Era 4 lost the event first, which meant Horacio and Jenny were automatically going into the elimination. In a tiebreaker at the end, Era 2 faced Era 3, with Laurel able to get her question correct while Jordan missed his.

Since Era 2 won, Laurel and Bananas listened as the Era 1 and Era 3 targets made their cases for not going into elimination. Ultimately, they opted to send the Era 1 players into elimination, feeling it was a weaker team that could not win dailies and help them out.

Horacio suffered a close and confusing elimination loss to Derrick

The elimination featured Horacio against Derrick and Jenny against Aneesa in an interesting event featuring endurance, agility, and accuracy. Players started at one end of a towering structure with a curved track. They had to throw a ball onto the end so it would begin rolling towards the other end.

Next, the player had to pick up several jacks in the sand and catch the ball before dropping off the other end. From there, they would place their jacks in slots on a gameboard.

There were 40 jacks to collect, and if a player didn’t catch the ball on one of their attempts, production put their recent jacks in another spot in the sand for them to collect again.

Jenny and Aneesa mostly had a neck-and-neck battle in their competition, and Jenny won.

Meanwhile, it came down to what appeared to be a close race between Horacio and Derrick as they each went to place their final pegs into the board. However, the footage showed Horacio casually catching the ball and walking over with his final jack to place on the board.

Something is very off about the editing of this elimination/in general.



Why was Horacio nonchalantly placing his last peg if it was so close?



Why does Derrick's final board not have a peg hole filled in?



We need the full story, ASAP.#TheChallenge40 pic.twitter.com/ZhcyFVQDzV — Allan (@TheAllanAguirre) September 5, 2024

Their castmates seemed confused about who won the event between Horacio and Derrick. However, TJ revealed that Derrick was the first to get all 40 of his jacks onto the board.

A teary-eyed Horacio spoke about his defeat in a post-elimination interview, indicating he’s performed worse each season since his appearance in the Ride or Dies final.

In an X post after the elimination aired on MTV, Horacio’s girlfriend Nurys shared a post someone else wrote about how viewers “need the full story, ASAP.”

“PRODUCTION ARE A BUNCH OF LIARS. That’s the real full story #TheChallenge40,” Nurys wrote.

PRODUCTION ARE A BUNCH OF LIARS. That’s the real full story #TheChallenge40 https://t.co/pwqDSyp9xU — NURYS MATEO (@NurysKMateo) September 5, 2024

Nurys blasted production and revealed what didn’t air during the Episode 4 elimination

Nurys’s messages didn’t end with that reshare of the post about the confusing finish to Horacio’s elimination.

“The F***ING LIES FROM PRODUCTION!!” she wrote, adding, “I’m f****ng lividdddddd. This is no hate to Derrick because I love him but production just didn’t want anymore era 1 people to go home which is why they lied and said he got it first! You CLEARLY see he’s missing a peg… #TheChallenge40,” Nurys posted.

She followed up with another post saying, “THE RULES WERE YOU NEED TO HAVE ALL PEGS IN BEFORE CALLING CHECK #TheChallenge40.”

Pic credit: @NurysKMateo/X

In an additional X post, Nurys shared what was “Not seen” in the footage for Episode 4’s elimination event.

She indicated they didn’t show “production helping Derrick pick up his fallen pegs EVEN THOUGH the rules clearly stated you needed to pick up your own pegs.”

Nurys added that at least “8 different people that were still there” confirmed this aspect of the elimination.

When the Battle of the Eras cast reveal initially arrived, Horacio hinted at his retirement from The Challenge after Season 40, with fans wondering why he would call it a career after three seasons. It’s also not the first time someone has called out Season 40 for issues or a potential breach of the rules.

Monsters and Critics reported that cast member Ryan Kehoe mentioned production gave Devin Walker a pass in the opening daily challenge as he was allowed to swim in the water rather than returning to get a new boat after his original one sank.

Meanwhile, when his original boat sank, Ryan claimed production told him to get a new boat as part of the rules rather than letting him swim. Since Ryan finished last for his team in that opening event, he was eliminated early but defeated teammate Brandon Nelson to remain on the show.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.