The Challenge’s Nurys Mateo called out by fans for sharing ‘weird’ Horacio Gutierrez message

Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutierrez have remained strong after sparking a showmance on The Challenge: Battle For a New Champion.

They appeared as a stronger couple in Season 40, aka Battle of the Eras, representing Era 4, but their time on the show got cut short due to early eliminations.

It’s unclear if and when they’ll appear on The Challenge, although many fans are rooting for their return.

Away from the show, Nurys seems to be already preparing for a future with her man, which includes marriage and children.

However, some fans feel that Nurys may be putting unnecessary pressure on Horacio as their relationship continues.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Nurys recently posted a message in which she tried to manifest her desires, including wanting to be married and get pregnant.

Nurys shared a message hinting at her future with Horacio

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Nurys recently shared an update about how she sees things going for her in the upcoming year.

While she achieved her first-ever final in Battle For a New Champion, she has significant life goals beyond becoming a Challenge champion.

“My 2025 is smelling like I’m becoming a new home owner in a new state, a fiance, and I’d say mother but I think we wanna wait starting my 30s exactly the way I thought I would. God is great,” she posted on the platform.

Pic credit: @nuryskmateo/X

Interestingly, fans previously speculated Nurys is pregnant, based on how she stood in a photo from the MTV VMAs, which made her dress appear as if she had a baby bump.

However, neither Nurys nor Horacio has yet to announce they are expecting a child. Still, based on conversations shown on The Challenge and her replies to social media posts, it seems that Nurys would like to have multiple kids with him in the future.

Fans called Nurys out for ‘weird’ message and putting ‘pressure’ on Horacio

While many fans cheered on Nurys’s X message about her 2025 goals, others quickly called her out for the comments.

“Big fan but this is kinda weird lol,” one person replied.

Another individual gave her some “Unsolicited advice” and suggested to “not put so much pressure on Horacio, yourself and/or the relationship.”

“It also comes across as u ‘begging’ for a ring. Is that how u really want to get engaged? U will never know if he truly wanted it,” they commented.

Pic credit: @nuryskmateo/X.com

Another commenter said, “Putting pressure on him isn’t going to help.”

Nurys may be getting baby fever after her appearance on The Challenge: Battle of the Eras. While she admits she and Horacio mostly stayed to themselves and didn’t socialize with castmates, many individuals on Season 40 are already parents.

That includes Chris “CT” Tamburello, Amanda Garcia, Leroy Garrett, Tony Raines, Darrell Taylor, Derrick Kosinski, Jonna Mannion, and Cory Wharton. Hearing her castmates’ stories about the joys of parenthood may have inspired Nurys to try to manifest that goal for her and Horacio in the future.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.