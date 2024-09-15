The Challenge: Fans wonder if Nurys Mateo is pregnant after her MTV VMAs appearance

Nurys Mateo has quickly become a fan favorite on The Challenge due to her competitive spirit, refusal to back down from castmates, and devotion to her boyfriend, Horacio Gutierrez.

As Nelson Thomas’ teammate, she debuted in MTV’s Season 38, aka Ride or Dies. Several storylines featured Nurys as part of a love triangle with Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle, and later in a showmance with Jordan Wiseley.

While she didn’t reach the final in that season, her return the following season for Battle For a New Champion brought her much respect from fans.

In addition to sparking a steamy showmance with Horacio, Nurys battled through multiple eliminations, reached the final, and finished second behind Emanuel Neagu.

As she’s become one of the new stars in MTV’s reality competition franchise, it makes sense that the network would promote the show with her front and center.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She recently attended the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards as one of three stars from the show. Tori Deal and Devin Walker, two castmates from The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, were with her.

Nurys attends the 2024 MTV VMAs with Tori and Devin

Many of the biggest stars in music were at the 2024 MTV VMAs, including Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Eminem, Katy Perry, and Megan Thee Stallion.

MTV’s stars, including multiple Jersey Shore cast members and the Challenge trio of Nurys, Tori, and Devin, also attended the event.

An Instagram post below shows all three Season 40 stars dressed to impress in stylish attire as they post before a dark MTV VMAs backdrop.

Ride or Dies winner Tori wore a body-lengthy shiny pink dress, while her teammate Devin looked dapper in a dark denim jacket, light green shirt, black pants, and sleek boots.

Nurys opted for a body-length animal print dress and clutched a sparkly purse as she posed sideways with a hand on Tori’s shoulder.

“Its not a MTV carpet without some CHALLENGERS @nuryskmateo, @tori_deal, & @mtv_devin looking real good at the #VMAs,” The Challenge’s caption said for their Instagram post.

The post tallied over 52,000 likes and 600-plus comments reacting to the cast members’ outfits and the fact that The Challenge didn’t have a new episode last week because of the VMAs.

Some pointed out Nurys’s glamorous look, and others questioned whether she might be pregnant.

“Nurys looks prego the way she’s standing,” one commenter said.

Another asked, “Is @nuryskmateo pregnant!”

“That was my first thought also,” a fan replied.

Pic credit: @thechallenge/Instagram

Another commenter did their best to tell others to “leave Nurys alone” and suggested the “neckline of her dress” made her look a certain way in the photo.

“can we normalize NOT asking women if they’re pregnant??” the commenter asked.

“THISSSSSSS💯👏🏽,” another individual replied.

Pic credit: @thechallenge/Instagram

Nurys mentioned having kids with Horacio during Season 40

Despite all the fan speculation and suggestions, Nurys hasn’t revealed she is pregnant. However, she seems very interested in having children with her boyfriend, Horacio.

The couple’s relationship started when they returned as castmates for Season 39. They’d previously explored other showmances in Season 38. Away from the show after Season 39, their relationship blossomed.

It’s been over a year since those sparks flew on Battle For a New Champion, as Nurys shared in an Instagram post (below).

The duo mostly avoided castmates during Season 40 as they enjoyed one another’s company. Both were early eliminations, which likely gave them much more time together away from the show.

During one of the season’s early episodes, Nurys teased Horacio in part of The Challenge house about him making her his wife and having multiple babies together.

As of this writing, they have not mentioned getting engaged or deciding on a wedding date.

It also doesn’t appear Nurys is pregnant at this time. While the couple is still together and seems very much in love, marriage and children may be a bit down the road as they enjoy their relationship and pursue other ventures.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.