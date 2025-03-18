The Challenge’s Nurys Mateo says she received surprising call for spinoff season

Viewers saw Nurys Mateo on The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, her third-straight season of MTV’s competition show.

It was also one of her shorter stays. Following a breakout season, she reached the final and finished second after several elimination wins.

However, Nurys was eliminated by former rival Olivia Kaiser during the second episode of Season 40, ending her time on the show.

That left Nurys’s boyfriend, Horacio Gutierrez, among the remaining competitors as she departed the show.

Following Horacio’s elimination exit from Season 40, he maintained that he was unlikely to return to the show.

While Nurys indicated they didn’t get calls for Season 41, she shared that she received a surprising call for another spinoff.

Nurys said she was contacted soon after Season 40 and figured out what it was for

While speaking on the Challenge Fandom Podcast, Nurys spoke about being jealous seeing Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell in the cast of All Stars Rivals because she wondered what it would be like to play the game with or against her.

“I was supposed to be on there,” she said, adding, “I got eliminated from 40, and they called me three days after that. I had landed back in the States.”

She said she was “shocked” by the call since she’d just exited Battle of the Eras days ago. However, she also determined from the questions they asked her that it would be a Rivals format season.

“In that moment, I knew that Olivia was still in the game [for Season 40], so the only person they could put me with is Jay [Starrett],” she said regarding who her All Stars 5 teammate could’ve been.

Viewers saw Nurys and Jay butt heads on Season 39 due to initially being allies, but then Nurys discovered she didn’t want to go along with everything Jay wanted her to do in the game.

After the initial call for Rivals, Nurys said she received a call five minutes later that they decided to drop her from the cast for All Stars 5. She assumed that maybe it was due to Jay turning it down, as she’d seen spoiler pages suggesting he got a call, too.

Nurys said she didn’t get called for Season 41 and was surprised her castmate didn’t

In Seasons 39 and 40, viewers watched Nurys, Horacio, and Kyland Young become friends and allies. Season 39 was a highlight for Nurys, who won multiple eliminations and reached the final, finishing second.

Horacio previously reached the Season 38 final with Olivia; in Season 40, it was Kyland’s turn to reach a final.

However, Season 40 also featured Horacio’s controversial elimination, which became a hot topic online and caused many cast members and fans to debate it.

Nurys, Horacio, and Kyland all voiced their opinions about what happened. In particular, Nurys and Horacio expressed frustration over how things played out. That may have resulted in some repercussions, as Nurys explained.

“Not any of us three got a call for 41,” Nurys said on the recent Challenge Fandom podcast, adding, “I understand me. I got a big a** mouth. I understand. Put me in timeout for a bit. Totally understandable.”

She shared that she was most surprised Kyland did not get a call and that, after his previous performance, he “should have at least earned the respect of getting a call.”

“If he didn’t fit the theme, cool. But I think that they definitely should’ve called him,” Nurys said, calling it “dumb on their part” not to call Kyland after what he provided.

Kyland was one of two members from the Era 4 team to reach the Season 40 final, along with former winner Jenny West. Unfortunately, there was a lot of swimming in that final, which Kyland felt he wasn’t as suited to as other cast members, and he finished in fourth place.

“I don’t know if they were trying to tie him in with me and Horacio and try to punish him as well,” she said, mentioning if that was what it was, “he doesn’t deserve that.”

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.