The Challenge’s Nelson Thomas gives update after his major surgery, says he’ll remain in ICU several weeks

Nelson Thomas appears to be in good spirits following extensive surgery for injuries sustained in his car crash last month.

The Challenge star was involved in a fiery wreck in early March in Texas, with several individuals seeing the burning car as they were driving down the road.

Among them was NFL player KJ Osboron who stopped along with his Uber driver and several friends to pull Nelson out of the car to safety, then wait with him until emergency crews and medical personnel arrived at the scene.

Just recently, Monsters and Critics reported about Nelson’s emotional update video that he shared after having minor surgery where he said, “things are not looking too good.”

At the time, Nelson seemed to be struggling with a range of emotions and was having difficulty dealing with all ahead of him on his road to recovery.

However, The Challenge star shared another recent update from his hospital room, indicating that the procedure “went really well,” but he will spend some time in the ICU.

Nelson Thomas says his ‘major surgery went really well’

On Friday, Nelson appeared to be in good spirits following a surgery he’d previously said would take eight hours to perform.

“My major surgery went really well. I’ll be in ICU for a couple of days and I’ll be in the hospital for about two more weeks🥺. I’m going to stay positive,” Nelson shared in his IG post’s caption, along with a photo of himself smiling and holding two thumbs up while in his hospital bed.

He also thanked everyone who’d sent him supportive messages and kept him in their prayers, adding that he’d done a lot of thinking and gained some new perspective on life.

“Being stuck in one spot has really made my head spin. Every day is different. I go through every emotion. Embracing every thought when it comes and goes. I’ll never take so many things for granted again. The little things matter. They can be gone in an instant. I love everyone and I’m grateful for the future 👍,” he said in his message.

Nelson receives supportive messages from castmates and friends

Nelson’s latest update received over 13,000 likes and 500-plus comments offering love and support for him following his surgery. Among those stopping by were his Team Young Bucks pal Hunter Barfield and former castmate Leroy Garrett.

“You already know my household prays for you everyday. So happy to hear the surgery went well bro,” Leroy commented.

“Been praying for you brother wonderful news!!!!!” Hunter wrote.

Nelson’s castmate Amber Borzotra told him to “Continue to stay strong,” while The Godfather Mark Long wrote, “Hang in there my man!!!🙌 it’s always darkest before the dawn🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

Nelson’s castmates react to his surgery update. Pic credit: @_nelsonthomas/Instagram

As of this writing, it’s unknown how serious Nelson’s injuries are or what his specific surgeries have been. Monsters and Critics previously reported that Nelson got rushed to the ER a week ago after being released from the hospital for a bit.

Following Nelson’s crash and hospitalization for his injuries, including cuts and burns on his arms and legs, a friend set up a GoFundMe campaign to assist with his medical bills.

As of this writing, the campaign has raised over $53,000 of a $200,000 goal for The Challenge cast member. Among the many castmates who have donated are Jordan Wiseley, Johnny Bananas, Tori Deal, Jonna Mannion, Amanda Garcia, and Nurys Mateo.

The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.