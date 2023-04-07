The Challenge star Nelson Thomas says ‘things are not looking too good’ after recent surgery

The Challenge’s Nelson Thomas is dealing with some tough times as he continues his road to recovery after suffering injuries in a car crash last month.

Nelson, 34, recently shared another update with fans and followers via a video clip from his hospital room.

He shared the video on his Instagram Story and said he wanted to keep things short since he had a lot of things going through his mind.

His newest clip arrives after Monsters and Critics’ recent report that Nelson was rushed to the ER and indicated he would need another surgery.

According to his latest update, he’ll need several surgeries in what he referred to as a difficult time in his life.

A recent update revealed that he successfully had one of his surgeries, which “went good,” but a longer surgery is on the way.

“There’s no really easy way to say this,” an emotional Nelson said at the start of his video while lying in a hospital bed.

“Just got out of surgery and got the bad news. Things are not looking too good. I gotta have two more surgeries…this Wednesday and Friday,” he revealed.

“This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever gone through,” Nelson said, adding, “I’ve been trying to keep the faith. I’ve been trying to stay strong and be positive. I’m starting to lose it.”

He thanked everyone for keeping him in their prayers and all the fans, friends, and family who have sent supportive texts and DMs.

“I’m just gonna keep this short. I got a lot of things going through my mind right now,” Nelson said, adding, “I’m gonna try to keep y’all updated.”

The Challenge star reveals his ‘minor surgery went good’

In an Instagram Story slide, Nelson revealed that he had one of the surgeries he needed, which he called a “minor surgery,” saying that it “went good.”

“Tomorrow is my eight hours surgery. Please keep me in your prayers. #thankyou,” The Challenge star wrote over his photo, which showed his ankle and foot heavily bandaged with two tubes connected.

Nelson also had several inspirational books on his bed, including David Goggins’ Never Finished and The Obstacle is The Way by Ryan Holiday.

Nelson Thomas shares a surgery update from the hospital. Pic credit: @_nelsonthomas/Instagram

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Nelson was in a car crash in Texas initially reported in early March by various media outlets. At the time, the reports were that NFL player KJ Osborn saved a man from a burning wreck.

Those early news reports hadn’t revealed the name of the individual saved from the car. Nelson shared an update a week later on social media, revealing he had been in the crash, and he thanked Osborn and others who helped rescue him from the car.

Nelson also indicated he was in the hospital for over a week due to the severe injuries he sustained in the crash, including bad burns and deep cuts. Another update video showed him walking around his room with one leg off the ground as he used a walker device.

The Challenge star had been released from the hospital but was rushed back to the ER earlier this week for more surgeries.

He currently has a GoFundMe campaign which was set up by his friend Joel Bell to assist with his medical bills. As of this writing, the campaign has raised $53,030 of its $200,000 goal to help Nelson.

The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.