The Challenge’s Leroy Garrett calls out former castmate Zach Nichols as ‘funny but disrespectful’

Leroy Garrett is considered one of the funniest cast members to ever appear on The Challenge, whether that’s by castmates or fans.

He often delivers hilarious remarks during the episodes’ confessional interviews or while talking to castmates during other events.

However, he’s got a list of castmates he considers some of the funniest people he’s appeared with on the show.

Despite how some might interpret his remarks, Leroy even included Zach Nichols among those funny people.

Zach ruffled features within the past month as he called out friend Laurel Stucky’s behavior on MTV’s Season 40.

The Battle of the Eras star stopped by Zach’s podcast to discuss his return to the MTV show following his All Stars 4 return.

Leroy says Zach is ‘funny but disrespectful’ sometimes

While on the Zach Nichols Podcast, Leroy said he wanted to support anything other Challengers do, including Zach’s podcast. He called Zach “very witty” and “probably one of the funniest people to ever do the show.”

“Zach is an a***hole, right? Zach is a for sure a**hole, but very, very funny,” Leroy said about his former castmate.

Zach agreed with it and thanked Leroy, adding that their castmate Brad Fiorenza also called him one of the “funniest on the show” but especially “when he’s pissed off.”

“I think that sometimes it’s funny, but it can be disrespectful to some people,” Leroy said regarding Zach’s remarks.

Zach’s co-host Pierre Bacall asked Leroy to list who he felt was the funniest cast member on The Challenge. Leroy named Devin Walker as his pick.

Leroy recalled Zach saying, “Leroy is built like a Ford truck, but he has the engine of the golf cart” on War of the Worlds 2.

He called the remarks “some f***ed up s*** to say” but “truthful,” and it motivated him to work out harder.

Leroy also mentioned castmates Johnny Bananas, Kyle Christie, Tony Raines, and Brad, among the funniest people on the show.

Leroy said Kam supported him leaving for Season 40 right after their daughter’s birth

Leroy last appeared on a season of MTV’s The Challenge for Double Agents, where he reached the final with Kaycee Clark but switched to partner with Nany Gonzalez. Ahead of that season, he announced his retirement due to the production’s mishandling of a castmate’s racist treatment toward him.

However, he returned to Paramount+ spin-off The Challenge: All Stars 4 alongside his fiancee, Kam Williams, following the birth of their babies. Leroy admitted that he returned after seeing The Challenge made big changes to address sensitive issues with the cast and crew, including racism.

While on Zach’s podcast, he said he told The Challenge casting he couldn’t appear on Battle of the Eras when they initially called. This was due to the filming potentially conflicting with the birth of Leroy and Kam’s daughter.

However, the timing changed to a later time, and Leroy said that allowed him to leave two weeks after the birth of their daughter for the iconic MTV season. He credited Kam as being very supportive of the decision, telling him to look at this like a job where he could potentially win significant money to help them.

“I think it helps because we come from the same world. It’d be a lot different if [Kam] wasn’t from the show,” he said, admitting that “she gets it.”

“That’s the best thing when you have a support system at home,” Leroy said.

Leroy was an unfortunate early exit during the Eras Invitational, an opening daily challenge and large-scale elimination that reduced each of the four teams by two members each. Leroy lost in an early elimination to his teammate Tony Raines in Balls In.

While Leroy didn’t win Season 40 and big money, his consolation prize was quickly returning home with his wife and kids, son Kingston, and their newest daughter, Aria.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.