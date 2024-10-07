The Challenge’s Laurel Stucky fires back at Wes Bergmann’s claims she’s ‘not good’ on the show

As their recent online remarks clearly show, there’s no love lost between The Challenge castmates Laurel Stucky and Wes Bergmann.

Monsters and Critics reported about Wes’ recent comments that Laurel is “not good” at The Challenge regarding her entertainment value or growth over her seasons.

While she’s won several seasons, Wes also suggested she wouldn’t be good at competing on the show if she were the same size as most of her female castmates.

His remarks arrived during a podcast with his rival-turned-friend, former castmate Johnny Bananas, who strongly defended his friend and Season 40 castmate.

Despite that, Wes continued to point out how Laurel has had “opportunities” to showcase growth throughout her time on The Challenge, but he hasn’t “seen it” occur.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

After fans mentioned Wes’s criticisms and comments to Laurel on social media, she fired back with some thoughts of her own.

Laurel fires back at Wes over his criticism of her competitive abilities on The Challenge

On Sunday, Laurel and Wes engaged in a war of words on X, formerly known as Twitter. Laurel suggested that if she were smaller, she’d be like her “fave girl Jasmine [Reynaud].”

She called The Real World: Cancun star and Challenge competitor a “spit fire cracker of a pint size QUEEN,” prompting Wes to remind Laurel that she’d defeated Jazz twice.

“Case in point. You’d be just like her. Immediately losing to people in eliminations b/c you’re 60 pounds bigger,” he said on X.

He shared a GIF from when Laurel defeated Jasmine in a Balls In elimination during Free Agents.

It’s worth noting that Laurel also defeated castmates Aneesa Ferreira, Cara Maria Sorbello, and Theresa Gonzalez in eliminations that MTV season, which she won and Wes didn’t participate in.

Case in point.



You’d be just like her.



Immediately losing to people in eliminations b/c you’re 60 pounds bigger.



You’ve beat Jazz specifically, 2X



Not acknowledging size isn’t a giant factor is no longer worth discussing. The argument holds as much weight as jazz against you https://t.co/bPE3jqJDv2 pic.twitter.com/1eLHg14nUy — Wes Bergmann 🌋 (@WestonBergmann) October 6, 2024

“Wes, go back to your monster trucks and whatever else it is you own that you think makes you the best. You will never not be the guy who craps out on finals to me and who can’t outsmart my game so I send you home,” Laurel shared on X, tagging her former castmate.

Pic credit: @laurelstucky/X

Laurel also shared and gave her thoughts with various messages that fans sent her on X.

In one of her messages, she indicated that Wes is “probably SOOOOO BITTER” because she’s “always the reason he can’t make it to a final in any season” they appeared on together.

“The only time I didn’t go after him was when he was partnered with someone I was aligned with on Rivals 1,” Laurel said.

Pic credit: @laurelstucky/X

In another message, Laurel addressed a fan comment that she might end up as Wes’s partner if he unretired and there was another Rivals season of The Challenge.

“He lied and said he was done with the show. Hopefully, his a** is done with the show because I will never have to be partnered with his sorry weak a$$ ever…,” she wrote.

Pic credit: @laurelstucky/X

Season 40 drama featured Laurel and castmates

Wes’s comments about Laurel arrived as he and Bananas discussed the ongoing feud between Laurel and Cara. Fans saw part of their heated altercation in an episode of Season 40, with Cara sharing on social media that many fans didn’t see, including remarks that crossed the line.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Cara needed therapy during the show’s filming after some of Laurel’s behavior and remarks toward her.

Viewers saw Laurel get into it with castmate Darrell Taylor during at least one scene. According to Darrell’s comments after filming, his castmate did other things during the season as part of her “bully” behavior to instigate and intimidate him.

He also indicated he might save some of his remarks about Laurel for a Season 40 reunion.

Wes last appeared as Laurel’s castmate in The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2 season. During that season, viewers saw Laurel and castmate Josh Martinez devise a secret plan early on to eliminate Wes from Team USA.

Since that season, Wes and Laurel returned for several other seasons on MTV and The Challenge: All Stars spinoff, the latter of which they won in back-to-back seasons.

Wes, 39, announced his retirement from the competition franchise during his appearance on CBS’ spinoff, The Challenge: USA 2. He had previously appeared in 14 MTV seasons and multiple spinoffs, including All Stars and World Championship.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.