The Challenge’s Kendal Darnell comments on All Stars Season 3: ‘Gone are the days of integrity’

Kendal Darnell from The Challenge: All Stars 3. Pic credit: MTV

With the arrival of a third season of The Challenge: All Stars comes the return of several OG cast members who are back for another shot at winning the spinoff show. They’ll include Mark Long, KellyAnne Judd, Syrus Yarbrough, and Kendal (Sheppard) Darnell.

The recent All Stars 3 cast reveal brought plenty of excitement from fans as this group of competitors will only feature Challenge stars who have reached or won a final.

Kendal, a former Challenge winner, reacted to the All Stars 3 trailer, calling it a “Beast” of a season and mentioning that “integrity” and “decency” are out the door this time around.

Kendal reacts to The Challenge: All Stars 3 trailer reveal

Paramount Plus and MTV dropped the official trailer for The Challenge: All Stars 3 this past Wednesday, featuring glimpses of what’s to come in the spinoff’s third season.

It includes a look at the various All-Star cast members who are part of a stacked season, such as Wes Bergmann, Jordan Wiseley, Veronica Portillo, Cynthia Roberts, and Nia Moore.

Taking to her Instagram page, Kendal shared her thoughts on the upcoming season. Based on her comments, it doesn’t just sound intense but also cutthroat.

“Each season of All-stars takes on it’s own energy. This one is certainly a Beast. Gone are the days of pure hearted innocence. Gone are the days of transparency and decency. Gone are the days of integrity and keeping your word,” Kendal shared in part of her IG caption.

She explained that this season was nothing like her previous two seasons, where she was eliminated or medically disqualified before she could get to the final.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Season 3 evolved into something completely different altogether. I kept asking myself who can I trust? TBH, I don’t even know if I can trust myself.. My goodness.. what have we created?! 😳,” Kendal said in her caption.

Kendal is back for a third try at winning All Stars

In her first season of The Challenge: All Stars, Kendal proved she was a threat in the competition, as she won two eliminations and was part of the winning side in several dailies.

Unfortunately, Nehemiah Clark chose Kendal as his elimination partner just before the final. The duo was defeated by Eric “Big Easy” Banks and Jisela Delgado, ending their chances of winning the season.

Kendal returned for All Stars 2 and again seemed like one of the top competitors in the game. She had terrible luck this time, as she suffered a medical issue during one of the daily events, resulting in her heading to the hospital to get checked out. Later, she didn’t return for the elimination event, and TJ Lavin revealed she got medically disqualified.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 brings Kendal back to the competition amongst former champions, joining castmates Cynthia Roberts, Veronica Portillo, KellyAnne Judd, and All Stars 2 winner Jonna Mannion.

However, Season 3 brings newer stars to the group who have yet to win a final and were featured in recent seasons of MTV’s show, including Wes Bergmann, Jordan Wiseley, Kailah Casillas, and Sylvia Elsrode.

These newer stars joining the OGs bring the possibility of some strong alliances, cutthroat intentions, and backstabbing moves during the most intense All Stars yet.

The Challenge: All Stars premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.