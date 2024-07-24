The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas throws jab at former castmate during Battle of the Eras ‘Feud’ video

Johnny Bananas appeared in a new video for The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, featuring at least one jab toward a fellow castmate.

Bananas, a seven-time champion on the show, is part of a star-studded cast that features 40 competitors from the various eras of MTV’s competition series.

Ahead of the season premiere, The Challenge is rolling out various promotional content for Season 40, including a recent video where Amanda Garcia called out her castmate.

The latest video has Bananas hosting a Family Feud-style game with several castmates, which he calls The Challenge Feud.

MTV OGs KellyAnne Judd, Leroy Garrett, and newer Challenge star Nurys Mateo attempt to guess surveyed fans’ responses to various Challenge-related questions.

The game featured several interesting answers, including Bananas in fans’ picks for top moments and a few jabs from him and KellyAnne toward several castmates.

Bananas and KellyAnne throw jabs at castmates during The Challenge Feud

Sometimes, Bananas just can’t help himself with his remarks, especially with one of his former castmates, who went from rival to friend on the show.

“Ok, KellyAnne, you’re up. Out of all our Challenge fans surveyed, who do you regret hooking up with the most on The Challenge, and why’s he ugly, redheaded, and have a case of Ginger-vitis?” Bananas asked, pretending to read from the card he held.

“Who wrote these?” he asked before adding, “For all the fans, that’s Wes [Bergmann].”

Fans likely consider Wes a significant snub from Season 40, as the cast includes many of the show’s top stars and former champions.

Although he seemingly announced his official retirement during The Challenge: USA 2 on CBS, he’s likely to continue sharing commentary about the show on social media and his Patreon podcast. One of his recent messages suggested a popular MTV reality TV show needs to return.

Longtime fans have seen Bananas and Wes’s rivalry turn to friendship, as Wes contacted Bananas on a video call during All Stars 3 for advice. During the USA 2 season, Bananas was the first to comfort his castmate after his perceived elimination loss.

Meanwhile, KellyAnne might have also thrown some shade toward a castmate. When asked for the Feud game to name what fans called the best all-time elimination matchups, she said Cara Maria Sorbello.

Bananas asked KellyAnne to say versus who, with KellyAnne thinking a bit about it.

“Herself?” she jokingly asked, which was wrong, as Nia Moore was the correct answer.

Cara returns for a full season of MTV’s The Challenge after a rough time on Paramount+’s All Stars 4 spinoff, during which many castmates worked against her. She managed to finish second overall in the final.

Nia joins Cara in the Season 40 cast, so they might battle in another elimination. The same is true for Bananas and one of his toughest opponents in the game.

Classic Bananas moments were among fans’ top picks

The survey revealed a lot of interesting answers from fans, but two may have been the easiest to guess. Regarding all-time favorite elimination, it’s no surprise that Bananas vs. CT Tamburello was the top answer.

The castmates competed in an event now known as the Bananas Backpack. During the elimination, CT walked with Bananas strapped to him like a backpack to reach the finish spot for an impressive win.

It’s also no surprise that the fans’ pick for the top twist on The Challenge involved Bananas. The top survey answer was his Rivals III moment when he won the season with teammate Sarah Rice and then chose to keep all the prize money to himself.

Bananas’ moments featuring Wes, CT, and Sarah are all featured in his Home Turf episode, as they’re all a significant part of his illustrious journey to become one of The Challenge GOATs.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premiers on MTV on Wednesday, August 14 at 8/7c.