The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas could join Bachelor in Paradise and wants dating show with CT

Stars of MTV’s The Challenge have recently shown up on CBS as part of The Challenge: USA 2 spinoff.

Seven-time champion Johnny Bananas is among six veterans from the competition series who joined the second season.

As Monsters and Critics recently reported, Bananas said he’s done with showmances in a recent interview because they never end well for him.

However, there are other reality TV shows where showmances are part of the game since contestants are there to actually find love.

Bananas could join another popular show, as he’s reportedly in “very serious” talks to join ABC’s Bachelor in Paradise.

The 41-year-old also has an idea for a unique dating show featuring one of his legendary castmates from The Challenge, Chris “CT” Tamburello.

Johnny Bananas could join Bachelor in Paradise

Like MTV’s The Challenge spawned spinoffs, ABC’s The Bachelor and The Bachelorette also have. Bachelor in Paradise is a spinoff of those popular elimination-style dating shows.

So far, there’s yet to be any recognizable reality TV stars from MTV who have crossed over, but Bananas could make more history.

“There’s a very strong push to get Bananas on the beach, to be the next Banachelor,” Bananas told E! News.

“I think me going onto Bachelor in Paradise is exactly what they need because I would definitely shake thing up a bit. Yes, discussions are still going on and you may be seeing a Banana on Paradise hopefully sooner rather than later,” he said.

The seven-time Challenge winner said that he was in “very serious” talks to join ABC’s show last summer but scheduling conflicts with Season 38 of MTV’s The Challenge halted that.

Bananas also mentioned he has a “history” with Genevieve Parisi, who debuted in The Bachelor 26, Clayton Echard’s season of the show. Parisi later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

“She and I have had a relationship in the past and that may or may not be something that is still bearing fruit,” Bananas shared, adding, “So I guess only time will tell.”

Monsters and Critics reported about Bananas’ hanging out with Parisi within the past several weeks, which lends to the fact they’re either good friends or something more.

They were recently together as rumors continued to swirl about Bananas unfollowing his castmate from The Challenge: Ride or Dies, Moriah Jadea. The castmates may have unfollowed each other amid potential cheating rumors.

Bananas has an idea for an MTV dating show with CT

In addition to possibly joining Bachelor in Paradise, Bananas has a great idea for another dating show which would co-star another Challenge legend.

“Are you ready for this: Double Shot at Love with me and CT. Alright, print that!” Bananas told E! News. “The two of us, looking for love in all the wrong places.”

The two are famously linked as castmates from appearing on The Challenge and due to the infamous Bananas backpack elimination from years ago. They’re also the winningest players in the history of MTV’s show.

CT has been away from MTV’s The Challenge since Season 37, aka Spies, Lies & Allies, where he captured his fifth championship. That put him just two away from Bananas’ total wins, the most of any Challenger on MTV.

During CT’s hiatus, he’s dealt with a messy divorce situation from Lilianet Solares and focused on getting himself back into shape.

Double Shot At Love originally appeared on MTV as a spinoff of 2008’s reality TV dating game, A Shot at Love with Tila Tequila.

However, Double Shot, which arrived in 2019, featured Jersey Shore stars Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Pauly D. The JS castmates starred in a reality TV dating game where 20 women competed for their attention.

A second season of Double Shot arrived in June 2020, with a third season in September 2021.

Bananas and CT are no strangers to appearing in various reality TV shows, as they debuted in Real World: Paris and Real World: Cancun, respectively.

In addition to MTV’s The Challenge, rumors and spoilers suggested Bananas might appear in the upcoming House of Villains from E! with other villainous reality TV stars.

CT appeared in an MTV special focused on his love for Lilianet and their wedding. However, with their marriage ending in divorce years later, he may be open to Bananas’ idea of finding love, albeit on reality TV.

The Challenge: USA 2 airs Thursdays at 10/9c and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.