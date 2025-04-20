The Challenge’s Frank Sweeney Fox shares cryptic message about ‘dark stuff’ he shut down after Rivals

After recently returning to The Challenge, Frank Sweeney Fox spoke about dealing with some “dark” commentary that could’ve negatively impacted his life away from reality television.

The former Battle of the Seasons winner returned for the All Stars Rivals spinoff, which recently concluded airing on MTV.

Frank’s Rivals season included reuniting with his former The Real World: Las Vegas castmates, Ashley Kelsey and Sam McGinn, Frank’s teammate through the final.

Frank and Sam finished third, winning some prize money and growing closer as friends throughout the season.

Following the finale’s airing, Frank met up with another former Real World roommate, Zach Nichols, and appeared on his podcast.

Their discussion included Frank revealing whether he’ll return to The Challenge again and an intriguing mention of some “dark stuff” that hit him.

Frank opens up about the ‘dark’ commentary he had to shut down

While on The Zach Nichols Podcast last week, Frank mentioned “commentary” about his “person” that was “coming through in a very dark way.”

“I know how I am. I know how I show up as a friend. I know how I show up as a husband. I know how I show up as a community member and the things that have been said, I just don’t need,” he shared.

He mentioned needing to focus on all the great stuff in his life and the good to come to move past this other stuff.

“Unfortunately, I can’t go into many specifics about it, but like, some things happened that could affect my f***ing livelihood- my day-to-day real life. Some really dark stuff, and like, I just can’t have that,” he said.

Frank says there have been really dark commentary on his person post All Stars 5 airing that could affect his real life pic.twitter.com/iMBPPdURqC — Ryan John (@RyanJohn___) April 19, 2025

Frank said whatever those things were “got shut down as quickly as it could.” However, he reiterated “it was dark,” adding that he didn’t need that sort of energy in his life.

While Frank’s All Stars Rivals season included a return trip to the final and a third-place finish, it also featured him under the spotlight through many episodes. Most of the focus was on Frank’s gameplay and his impressive ability to work the social game in the house to his advantage.

There were moments when he became frustrated with his teammate, Sam, over the feeling that she wasn’t giving 100 percent during daily challenges or the final. However, Frank also seemed apologetic toward Sam for his behavior in scenes shown on Rivals.

Fans also called out Frank’s treatment of another castmate

With the video clip featuring Frank’s comments appearing on X, many individuals shared their feedback about what he said. Several individuals claimed that Frank had been slamming his castmate, Shane Landrum, on social media throughout the All Stars Rivals season.

“He’s spent his entire time since the show attacking and degrading Shane online. He’s a clinical narcissist,” a commenter wrote.

Another individual said, “The way he wants to always act like a ‘villain’ but play the victim at the same time… get over it.”

“I do not condone people going like that… but he’s done it as well, mind you, towards Shane,” a commenter said.

Another fan said that “this is why the challenge will never be as it used to be” because “fans go out of their way to destroy a players life if they do not agree with their game play.”

Frank shared a carousel post on his Instagram before the finale aired, calling it “the end of an era.”

He also indicated he was “grateful for the opportunity to participate in this crazy adventure” and give the fans a show.

As mentioned, Frank also spoke to Zach about whether he’ll return for The Challenge after his appearance on All Stars Rivals. It appears this was the last dance for his reality TV competition career, as he’ll return to his everyday life and the people he loves.

The Challenge Season 41 is TBA for MTV.