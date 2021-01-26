The Challenge’s Darrell Taylor reveals details about his secret alliance on Double Agents

Darrell Taylor shared details of a secret alliance he had on The Challenge: Double Agents. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Double Agents features several veteran competitors who returned to compete on the show, including Theresa Jones and Darrell Taylor.

Both competitors know how to play the game and know the importance of having allies to help them get closer to winning the final. However, keeping alliances secret is also essential at times.

During a recent online video, Darrell Taylor revealed some details about his secret alliance from Double Agents that hasn’t been seen on the show.

Darrell Taylor opens up about secret alliance

In Double Agents Episode 6, viewers saw the spotlight put on veteran Theresa Jones. She was basically playing two sides as she tried to work with her veteran friends and the rookies.

She hatched a plan along with her teammate, Jay Starrett, in which they got enough of the house to vote Ashley Mitchell into elimination. Theresa and Jay then sent in Kam Williams to eliminate her. While that got rid of a strong competitor, it put a target on Jay and Theresa’s backs from house members who felt deceived or lied to.

Meanwhile, Darrell is partnered with Big Brother’s Amber Borzotra, which gives him an advantage in that she is tight with other BB stars. However, Darrell revealed that he and Chris “CT” Tamburello are “cool” as secret allies.

“It’s kind of hard to navigate this game, like I said. So, CT, me and him go back from spring breaks to other seasons before. We’ve never had any problems. We’ve helped each other make it to finals before,” Darrell said of their relationship.

“But in this house, I’m noticing that people are all watching, so I’m trying to avoid hanging around CT as much as possible if you know what I mean,” he added.

Darrell went on to say they needed to keep things quiet and low key because if they were seen hanging out a lot, it’d probably get them noticed by other competitors.

“We’re two stronga** players. We’ve won before, and we’ve won more than anybody else in this house, and that will put a target on our back,” Darrell said.

Challenge veterans bring lots of experience

Darrell makes a solid point about himself and CT, as they’ve appeared on many seasons of The Challenge and are each multiple-time winners. Both players now have families back home too.

The 41-year-old Darrell Taylor is on his ninth appearance with Double Agents. He made his reality TV debut on Road Rules: Campus Crawl and made a splash with his first Challenge season, The Gauntlet. Darrell became a champion in that first season. He also won in his next three appearances of the show with The Inferno, The Inferno II, and Fresh Meat.

Chris “CT” Tamburello, now 40 years old, is making his 18th appearance with Season 36 of The Challenge. He started on MTV’s Real World: Paris and debuted on The Inferno, where he reached the final. CT made the final again on The Inferno II and again in his fifth appearance with The Gauntlet III, and eighth with Battle of the Exes.

It wasn’t until CT’s ninth appearance, Rivals II, that he finally became a Challenge champion. He’d go on to win again on Invasion of the Champions, and then on War of the Worlds 2.

The two competitors have shown themselves to be mentally and physically tough in the game. While both have had some issues on the show in terms of fighting with other competitors in the past, they’ve continued to learn and adapt over the years.

Veteran experience and probably a lot of adult maturity seems to be playing a major role in both players doing well so far on The Challenge: Double Agents.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.