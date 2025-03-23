The Challenge’s Dario Medrano addresses his heated altercation with Devin Walker on All Stars Rivals

Dario Medrano’s return for The Challenge: All Stars Rivals reunited him with his ex, Ashley Kelsey, and several former castmates.

Among them were his good friend, Leroy Garrett, and Leroy’s teammate, Ride or Dies winner Devin Walker.

During the season, things took a crazy turn when Dario suggested to the daily challenge winners that they send Devin and Leroy into elimination to get rid of a strong team.

That information got back to Devin, who relayed it to Leroy, resulting in a blowup between Devin and Medrano.

The two got in one another’s faces during an intense argument that included plenty of trash talk and even threats from Dario that he’d break Devin’s jaw.

In a spoiler alert, Devin and Leroy lost in the elimination later. After their loss, Devin continued to berate Dario at The Jungle elimination location and criticized him further in his later interview remarks.

Dario explained why he got mad at Devin on Rivals

In the most recent episode, viewers saw Dario and Ashley lose their elimination against Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran and Nany Gonzalez. Following the episode’s airing, Dario and Ashley each had separate interviews with Parade to discuss what happened during Rivals.

Asked about his fight with Devin, Dario explained he got caught up in his emotions.

“I just let my emotions get the best of me in that in that moment. I don’t think Devin was wrong for wanting to defend his teammate. He was in a vulnerable position; his time was ticking,” Dario shared.

“It was a situation where I got emotional because it was someone I cared about, and I was being portrayed as this liar and orchestrator of this plot that just wasn’t reality. So I’m not happy that I let my emotions get the best of me,” he also explained.

Dario and Devin were castmates before Rivals. They previously appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Rivals III and Dirty 30 seasons before joining the All Stars spinoff.

Following Devin’s elimination from Rivals, he blasted Ashley and Dario in interview remarks as “bottom of the barrel” competitors on the show.

Dario said there’s ‘no issues’ with Devin after Rivals

While the blowup on All Stars Rivals involved insults, trash-talking, and even threats of a physical altercation, Dario says he thinks Devin is “funny” and “cool.”

“I don’t have a problem with Devin,” Dario told Parade, adding, “I don’t think Devin’s a bad guy. I wish him the best. There’s no issues there between him and I.”

That incident was one of the few dramatic outbursts during Rivals, including Ashley Mitchell’s argument with her teammate, Aneesa Ferreira, and the recently-aired altercation involving Turbo, Nany, Adam Larson, and Melissa Reeves.

Dario’s ex-girlfriend and Rivals teammate, Ashley, also shared where she and Dario stand after the season. She explained that they’re not besties, but their friendship is in a good enough place that they could send a text occasionally or meet for lunch or dinner.

Another possibility is that they could return as teammates again. Mark Long teased the return of an iconic theme for All Stars that would perfectly suit them.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.