The Challenge’s Ashley Cain shares updates with fans as he grieves daughter Azaylia: ‘I have found my purpose’

Ashley Cain visited his baby daughter’s resting place on Father’s Day. Pic credit: @mrashleycain/Instagram

Ashley Cain, a competitor on MTV’s The Challenge, has been doing his best with his partner to find ways to stay strong following the passing of their baby daughter Azaylia.

Based on recent updates that included a special Father’s Day project to remember their daughter, Cain has now found a way in which he plans to help others who might be going through similar circumstances.

In his latest updates, he shared that he has finally found his purpose following his daughter’s death due to a rare form of leukemia she had.

Ashley Cain shares about recent trip to raise awareness

In an update on his official Instagram page, Ashley shared photos of himself during a trip he took to London to “share Azaylia’s journey, speak about her foundation, and raise awareness about childhood cancer” with others.

In addition, he said he was able to share his own story of how he has coped with the struggle of losing his baby daughter. Ashley admitted he was “nervous, anxious and slightly scared” doing this, but then realized he has found his purpose.

“I have found my purpose, which I am passionate about beyond measure. Raising awareness for childhood cancer, helping children and their families through their own journeys and doing it all in my daughters name. [prayer emoji] This is my purpose. And my purpose is my POWER!” Ashley said in his IG post’s caption.

Ashley and his partner, Safiyya Vorajee, lost their 8-month-old daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain this past April following a tough battle with leukemia.

In June, a large funeral procession and memorial service took place, including individuals lining the street to show their support as Azaylia’s coffin was led down the streets. Many individuals present for the procession and funeral wore orange to support Azaylia’s battle with leukemia and cheered support as her coffin was led down the street.

Since losing his daughter, Ashley has continued to share social media posts with fans that show his ways of coping and some of the inspirational signs he has seen that remind him of Azaylia’s continuing impact.

Ashley and Safiyya spent time on Father’s Day at Azaylia’s resting place

In another post this past week, Ashley updated fans with an Instagram video (below) discussing the project he did with his girlfriend, Safiyya. The couple visited Azaylia’s resting place and spent several hours there to make her garden there “look amazing.”

“Making my daughters resting place look beautiful with my partner and my family [orange heart emoji] #Azaylia#AzayliaCain,” he shared in his caption.

The video below shows Ashley and Safiyya working on the memorial garden on Father’s Day, an emotional day for the grieving couple. The final result is a beautifully decorated scene complete with orange balloons, flowers, and stuffed lion toys in honor of the Lion King. In addition, a large flower display spells out Azaylia’s name in front of the garden area.

As the video closes, Ashley places a large orange bear on the site, and blows a kiss to Azaylia’s resting place.

Safiyya also shared an Instagram post (below) in which she showed off photos of them working on the garden project and the finished result at Azaylia’s resting place.

“Azaylia we did it [orange heart emoji] you directed me through the whole day on Father’s Day to make it special for daddy,” Safiyya shared in her post’s caption.

“We spent hours & hours at azaylias garden where daddy was dressed so smartly for his baby girl [orange heart emoji] making everything so beautiful for our baby. Azaylia & daddy I’m so proud of you both so proud to say your my family & forever greatful we will be spending eternity together,” she said.

Based on Ashley and Safiyya’s updates, it is clear that they are finding strength and inspiration from the memory of Azaylia’s inspiring fight. Ashley, a former cast member of Ex on the Beach UK’s first season, appeared on The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

While the former footballer was not a champion on MTV’s competition show, he is certainly proving to be a champion away from reality TV in how he continues to share his and his family’s story to help inspire and support others.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV.