The Challenge star Ashley Cain’s 8-month-old daughter Azaylia passes away after battling leukemia

Ashley Cain holds daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain in his arms. Pic credit: @mrashleycain/Instagram

The Challenge competitor Ashley Cain’s daughter, Azaylia, has died following an intense fight with a rare form of leukemia.

Ashley, who appeared on the War of the Worlds season of The Challenge, shared the heartbreaking update with friends, fans, and family on Sunday.

His daughter was 8 months old, and the news of her passing brought many people to express their thoughts and condolences for Ashley and his family’s loss.

Ashley Cain shares heartbreaking update online

On Sunday, April 25, The Challenge’s Ashley Cain posted on his Instagram to confirm that his daughter, Azaylia Diamond Cain, had passed away.

“Rest In Paradise Princess 👼🏼🌈 I will always hold you in my heart until I can hold you again in heaven ❤️😢,” Cain shared in his IG post’s caption.

Ashley shared a photo of himself holding Azaylia in his arms. In a second image on his post, Ashley shared a quote in memory of his daughter.

“She’s proof that you can walk through hell and still be an angel,” the quote read, capturing his daughter’s constant fight with her illness and medical complications.

Safiyya Vorajee, Ashley’s partner and Azaylia’s mother, is also mourning their loss after her baby daughter’s fierce battle.

“👼🌈You are my Angel my heartbeat my soul, RIP my precious baby, you will always be with me like a handprint on my heart 🧡 🤚 🙏🏼👼 🌈,” Safiyya wrote as the caption on her Instagram post (below).

Last October, Ashley first shared that his daughter had a “rare and aggressive form” of leukemia. He continued to give regular updates to fans, family, and friends on social media about the struggles and triumphs that Azaylia had during her fight.

Earlier this month, he shared a heartbreaking update on Instagram that Azaylia may not have much longer based on the lack of available treatment options for her rare disease.

On April 23, Ashley talked on his Instagram Story about a message from doctors to “make the most” of the remaining time he had with his daughter.

“You can understand what that message means, but the fact of the matter is that you make the most of it every day and we enjoy every day,” Ashley said, according to PEOPLE.

“I’ll tell you one thing, I ain’t got no plans for going anywhere this weekend. I’m an optimist. I’m a believer. I have a positive mind frame and I know her strength and I know mine,” he said.

Azaylia Cain inspired many during her fight

Ashley’s Instagram post, which arrived Sunday morning in the United States, brought over 137,000 Comments from those expressing their condolences. That included fellow reality stars including some of Ashley’s fellow UK stars who appeared on The Challenge with him.

The comments show how much Ashley’s daughter, Azaylia, was loved and admired for the tough battle she was fighting.

“Love you so much her life may have been short but she inspired so many people and has saved so many lives encouraging people to sign up to the donor list. she has done more for the world than most people will achieve in 70 years and you two have given her the strength to do so xxxx,” Ashley’s Challenge castmate Georgia Harrison commented.

“Thinking of you & your family ❤️,” Challenge castmate Melissa Reeves commented.

“I can’t even imagine how you’re feeling. Rest in peace champ! Sending all my love bro ❤️,” Joss Mooney wrote.

Other comments arrived from The Challenge’s Idris Virgo, Geordie Shore’s Nathan Henry, Judge Geordie’s Vicky Pattinson, and Love Island’s Tyne-Lexy Clarson and Shaughna Phillips.

Ashley, formerly a football star with Coventry City, received comments from recording artists, sports figures, business owners, and many fans expressing condolences or leaving tribute comments in memory of Azaylia.

Two weeks before Azaylia’s passing, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sent a special video message to Ashley and his daughter, reminding them that they’ve inspired so many people during the fight.

“Let’s go, champ,” Johnson said, repeating a supportive quote that Ashley often used during his daughter’s intense battle.

The Challenge airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.