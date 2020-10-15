Ashley Cain of The Challenge, Ex on the Beach gives update on daughter’s leukemia battle

Ashley Cain of The Challenge and Ex on the Beach has been sharing updates on his eight-week-old daughter’s progress as they continue a tough fight for her health.

She’s currently battling leukemia, which the 29-year-old reality TV star shared with fans and followers just last week.

Based on Ashley’s recent social media updates, it appears his young one is doing much better and getting plenty of love.

Ashley reveals daughter has leukemia, Challenge stars react

Just last Friday, Ashley Cain gave the tough news to everyone about his daughter’s health issues.

Ashley, who competed on Season 1 of MTV’s The Challenge War of the Worlds, revealed he’d learned his daughter had a rare form of leukemia.

The 29-year-old presented the unfortunate news on his Instagram page, which has nearly 500,000 fans.

“Yesterday I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through. The single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through. I found out my beautiful daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain got diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of leukaemia which has come with many complications,” he shared on an Instagram video post.

The 29-year-old dad also asked for prayers for his “beautiful brave little girl” Azaylia, which brought many reality TV and The Challenge competitors to the comments.

They included Hunter, Georgia, Joss, Turbo, Paulie, and Idris, all of whom have recently appeared on seasons of The Challenge.

Even veteran competitor Theo Campbell, who now does standup comedy and hosts his own podcast, gave his support to Ashley and his daughter.

“I love you so much ash anything i can do to support you just let me know. Its going to be okay 💕💕💕💕💕 praying for you,” Georgia Louise Harrison commented.

“Praying as hard as I can for her and your family brother!” Hunter commented.

“Saying prayers for you bro! She’s got this! She’s got that BEAST DNA! ❤️” Paulie Califiore said on the IG update.

Ashley shares encouraging new updates about daughter

Since Friday’s original post, Ashley Cain has posted more updates on his daughter from the hospital. Just three days ago, he shared an encouraging post that his daughter woke up “cheeky.”

“Somebody woke up very cheeky today and inspired me and the whole ward to smile and be positive! Despite her condition, she is the happiest and most energetic person in the room and as much as we’re trying to be there and help her, she’s always the one fuelling the flame of hope for us all!” he said in his caption.

On Wednesday, Ashley posted a new Instagram video with the caption, “We go to WAR every single day! #LetsGoChamp”

“We’re still fighting and still battling, but this little princess is doing amazingly well,” Ashley said while showing his baby daughter in the IG video.

View this post on Instagram we go to WAR every single day! ✊🏾❤️ #LetsGoChamp A post shared by BEAST 🇻🇨🇬🇧 (@mrashleycain) on Oct 14, 2020 at 10:30am PDT

On Thursday, Ashley shared a great IG video showing him with his baby daughter in his arms as he danced around a bit to some music playing.

He mentioned in the caption they dance for hours at home every morning, so they’re doing the same at the hospital. Ashley also shared the important bit of advice he has learned from being in this health battle.

“It’s vital to be strong and give your child the homeliest, happiest and warmest experience you possibly can, as that’s the ONLY thing you’re in control of to help your child and your mental health to cope with being their rock EVERY SINGLE DAY! ✊🏾 #LETSGOCHAMP 🏆 #leukemia #leukemiaawareness #leukemiawarrior,” he wrote in the caption.

With each update that Ashley Cain reveals, he continues to get an outpouring of support from fans and fellow reality TV stars, showing he and his daughter are far from alone in this tough fight.