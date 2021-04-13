The Challenge’s Ashley Cain receives supportive video message from The Rock for daughter Azaylia

Dwayne Johnson at Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle UK premiere. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Gary Mitchell/Landmark-Media

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sent his support for Ashley Cain during a tough time in his life, as Ashley recently learned his daughter Azaylia doesn’t have much longer to live.

Azaylia, who is just 8 months old, has been battling a rare form of leukemia. Ashley, a former competitor on MTV’s The Challenge, has shared the struggles and triumphs throughout his daughter’s journey on his Instagram account.

Thanks to one of Ashley’s friends, The Rock learned of the tough situation and recorded a personal video message he sent to Ashley.

The Rock sends support to Ashley Cain and daughter Azaylia

This weekend, Ashley Cain shared the video The Rock recorded for him (below), giving love, support, and encouragement to him and his daughter Azaylia.

“I’m so proud of my little girl and so humbled by the impact she’s had on so many people around the world. From one of my hero’s to another… Let’s Go, Champ!” Ashley shared in his Instagram caption along with The Rock’s video message.

At the start of his message, The Rock says that the universe works in mysterious ways as he happened to check DMs and saw one from a friend of Ashley’s. Johnson, who likely receives many messages on social media, said he rarely looks at them, but this one got his attention.

“I want to tell you I’m so sorry to hear about your beautiful daughter Azaylia. I hope I pronounced her name right. Tell that little lion that I said ‘Let’s go champ, and to stay strong,’” Johnson, who has three daughters of his own, says in his message.

“Brother, I’m so sorry to hear this news, but I don’t have to tell you that your daughter’s strength is what strengthens you and all her loved ones around her and that she’s already had this incredible impact on the world already,” Rock told Ashley.

“Stay strong, brother. Again, man, my heart breaks for you. Stay strong and tell that little lion I said, ‘Let’s go champ!'” Rock said near the close of his message.

The Rock’s message arrived after Ashley and his girlfriend learned from doctors that Azaylia may only have days to live with no viable treatment options remaining.

Ashley gave emotional update about daughter’s health

Ashley originally debuted on Ex on the Beach UK before joining MTV’s The Challenge for War of the Worlds. During that season, he was partnered with Kam Williams and made it up to Episode 9 before being eliminated.

Last week, the former War of the Worlds competitor shared a video with his friends, family, and fans to update everyone on his daughter’s situation.

Part of Ashley’s update indicated that tumors were discovered on several of Azaylia’s organs and that the chemotherapy was not working because her “disease is that aggressive.”

“Nothing’s working,” Ashley shared regarding treatment options. He explained that they’d been trying to develop something specific to treat her disease in Singapore but couldn’t create it due to her disease’s rarity.

He said that he and his girlfriend brought Azaylia to be at home after they were told she may have just days left.

“I just want to take her home and treat her like a baby,” Ashley said as he fought back tears in his video.

The video above received encouragement and support from many of Ashley’s fans and friends from The Challenge. They included Kam Williams, Joss Mooney, Josh Martinez, Georgia Harrison, Rogan O’Connor, and Challenge host TJ Lavin.

Just days ago, Ashley shared a photo of his beautiful daughter on Instagram, indicating that she’d returned home with them from the hospital “like the fearless little lioness that she is.”

“You’ve been tenacious, fearless, courageous, positive, happy and loving through times which I thought would make it impossible!” Ashley said of his daughter.

“You’ve given me the best 8 months of my life through the toughest of times. MY HERO I LOVE YOU,” Ashley shared in his message.

In addition to receiving love and support from The Rock, Ashley’s fans have also been showing their love and support. A GoFundMe page created to help with Azaylia’s medical bills has raised over $2.1 million as of this report.

