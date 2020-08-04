The Rock’s net worth: How rich is former WWE star as he buys XFL league for $15m?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has agreed to purchase the XFL football league for a whopping $15 million, as announced on August 4.

The Rock has teamed up with ex-wife, Dany Garcia, and sports management company RedBird Capital Partners to become the proud owners of the bankrupt football league.

The league was originally set up by WWE chairman and CEO Vince MacMahon through his Alpha Entertainment company. McMahon had envisioned the league as an alternative to the NFL in 2000; however, the eight-team league played only one season in 2001 before it closed its doors.

The hapless XFL was all set up for a triumphant return in 2020 only to then be struck down by the coronavirus pandemic. It filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy on April 13 and declared it was looking for a new buyer.

Enter former WWE wrestling star and Fast and Furious alum, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who has revealed that he and his business partners are planning to bring XFL football to our screens next year.

The deal is still subject to a bankruptcy court approval hearing on August 7. But if that gets the nod of approval, the sale should go through by the end of the month.

Now, $15 million is not exactly a small amount of money and has left some fans wondering just how rich is The Rock.

How rich is Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson?

It turns out that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is very wealthy indeed, although there seems to be some dispute over exactly how much wealth he’s accumulated.

Johnson has many strings to his bow, which include producer, football player, wrestler, and businessman. But perhaps his greatest claim to fame is acting, and it’s probably his most lucrative profession too.

According to Forbes, the Jumanji actor can command fees of up to $20 million for a movie role thanks to appearing in a string of box office hits.

The magazine puts his wealth at a jaw-dropping $87.5 million and suggests he’ll be getting a couple more big paychecks with the release of Black Adam and Red Notice, both set to hit our screens next year.

WealtyGorilla.com, which also specializes in documenting celebrity wealth, states that Johnson’s true earnings are actually much higher than the paltry $87 million that Forbes has ascribed him.

They state he has a mouth-watering $320 million, which would get him 21 XFL leagues, although one is probably enough for him.

Dwayne Johnson is excited to own XFL League

The Rock took to Twitter to spread the good news. He wrote: “With gratitude & passion, I’ve built a career with my own two hands and will apply these callouses to our @xfl2020 brand.”

He added that he was “excited to create something special for the fans.”

Always the ultimate showman The Rock did his bit to keep everyone entertained during the coronavirus lockdown by reciting stories about his life and career from his luxurious gym in his home.

And it proved an absolute hit with fans.