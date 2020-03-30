The Rock Dwayne Johnson is keeping fans entertained with WWE and movie stories

It’s storytime with The Rock.

Yep, Dwayne Johnson knows that everyone is isolating themselves during the coronavirus pandemic and have nothing to do, so he has taken it upon himself to keep everyone entertained.

The Rock telling stories

The Rock is one of the best storytellers in the history of WWE. When he had a mic in his hands, it was magical.

Now, Dwayne Johnson is allowing his magical voice to entertain the millions … and millions of The Rock’s fans worldwide once again.

From his home — and mostly from his luxurious home gym — Johnson is talking about his career and telling stories about his past.

The Rock vs. Hulk Hogan

One story that got a lot of attention lately was when Johnson talked about WrestleMania 18.

This was where The Rock — the biggest babyface in WWE — took on Hollywood Hulk Hogan, the leader of the nWo and a villain who had tried to take out The Rock by any means necessary.

However, as The Rock mentioned, he had no idea how the match would go. This is because this was where Hogan passed the torch to The Rock.

Johnson mentioned that this was similar to when Hulk Hogan battled Andre the Giant at WrestleMania III.

However, when they went in the ring, The Rock said that the fans were cheering for both men. When Hogan tossed The Rock across the ring, Johnson said he had a decision to make.

He could have popped up and said, “let’s do this.” That is what he would have done as a babyface. However, he decided the fans needed someone to cheer for, so he popped up and acted angrily and he said he stared down the fans for cheering.

This turned him into the heel and the rest is history.

This even brought Hulk Hogan in to give his side of the story, where he said Rock was almost spot-on but added his own take that he was the underdog here and he was there to follow Rock’s lead.

On one given night called #WRESTLEMANIA18,two brothers of the road that have wrestling in their blood 🩸 dug in with… Posted by Hulk Hogan on Thursday, March 26, 2020

Other Rock stories

That is just one example.

There are many more stories by Dwayne Johnson up for his fans, and surely more to come.

He even talked about his trilogy of matches with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Here is one where he talks about who is on the Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling — in his opinion.

That includes Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Stone Cold Steve Austin, and a spot that bounces back and forth between Buddy Rogers, Bruno Sammartino, Randy Savage, Dusty Rhodes, and more.

He said that the wrestlers here had to connect with the crowds and move the needle. He said Hogan, Flair, and Austin were the top three.

Mount Rushmore of Wrestling has been the hot topic lately…and now @TheRock chimes in on the debate pic.twitter.com/A9pAbhiKLY — Randy Cruz (@randyjcruz) March 29, 2020

As for The Rock? He is on the back of Mount Rushmore, raising his eyebrow.

Follow The Rock Dwayne Johnson on Instagram and catch all of his stories and more.