The Challenge’s Aneesa Ferreira says she feels ‘broken’ in emotional update as castmates show support

The Challenge OG and Real World alum, Aneesa Ferreira, opened up about a difficult matter involving someone near and dear to her.

She shared an emotional video on Instagram, which included a “trigger warning” as it contained sensitive content that could be upsetting for others, too.

Aneesa indicated she had debated whether to open up about the topic for a while because it involved her father.

She revealed that her father has late-stage Alzheimer’s and dementia, which has been emotionally challenging for her.

However, she also shared that she chose to visit her father in Florida after several years were “taken away” from them due to other circumstances.

Her emotional video prompted castmates from The Challenge to share supportive messages and feedback.

Aneesa shared an emotional video with friends and fans

In her Instagram video, Aneesa appeared on screen speaking about the difficult emotions she was battling with as she prepared to visit her father in hospice in Florida.

“COVID took a few years away from us, and then when he was moved to Florida, we FaceTimed, but I didn’t get to…I haven’t seen him in person, and I’m really scared, and I don’t know how to navigate this,” she shared.

“You know, you have someone in your life, and then they aren’t even who they were, and they don’t even know who you are. And I. I don’t know how I’m gonna be strong enough to do this, but I have to see him,” Aneesa said, as she teared up.

Additional scenes in Aneesa’s video included her at the airport in Tampa, Florida, and visuals of her father lying in a bed in hospice as she held his hand and told him she loved him.

The video then featured a montage of throwback photos of Aneesa with her father when she was younger.

Aneesa’s full video appears below with a “trigger warning” message on the screen.

As seen in her caption, Aneesa expressed further emotions regarding the situation and shared sentiments with others.

“If you’ve been through this, or are going through it now, I’d be grateful for any advice or comfort you can offer,” she wrote in part of the caption.

“Please—hug your parents. Call them. Tell them you love them. Life is fragile. Time is precious,” she shared.

In addition, she said she is “praying for peace” for her father and “anyone facing this kind of heartbreak.”

The Challenge’s Nany, Tori, and others showed support

After sharing the emotional video, many of Aneesa’s friends and castmates from The Challenge appeared in the comments to give support.

Recent All Stars Rivals competitor Nany Gonzalez commented, “Sending you all the love & support Neesy.”

Michele Fitzgerald, Aneesa’s castmate from Season 40, indicated she was proud of her for “so many reasons.”

“Talking about this openly and destigmatizing the fear that comes with it. Overcoming that fear to give you and your dad peace, grace and love…. So many people are fighting unseen battles and even though it’s not your responsibility to show yours, the openness allows others to feel seen and understood,” she told Aneesa.

“If you need someone to talk to, I’m here. Taking things one day at a time,” Tina Barta commented.

Aneesa’s close friend Tori Deal told her, “Love you so much nushy. You’re brave for sharing so openly. Just know you’re never alone, you have an army of friends and people who love you that would do anything to comfort you.”

“I can’t imagine your pain, but I’ll do anything to help with your healing. Ilysm,” Tori said.

Aneesa, who debuted on MTV’s The Real World: Chicago, has appeared in numerous seasons of The Challenge and several for its All Stars spinoff. Viewers last saw her competing as part of the Era 1 team on MTV’s Battle of the Eras.

The Challenge Season 41 is TBA for MTV.