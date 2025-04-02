The Challenge’s Nany Gonzalez says she’s ‘hating’ Rivals castmates as fans blast spinoff

Nany Gonzalez’s appearance on The Challenge: All Stars spinoff seemingly features a return to form for the formerly feisty MTV star.

In earlier Challenge appearances, fans witnessed Nany getting into heated altercations and fights with castmates.

More recent seasons featured Nany seeming to mellow out somewhat due to her relationship with Kaycee Clark.

However, Nany’s All Stars Rivals teammate, Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, and castmates seemingly unleashed her fierce inner competitor.

In a recent sneak peek of the upcoming Rivals episode, she admits she’s “hating” her castmates.

Fans also sounded off about the latest All Stars season, with some seeming to side with her about the cast.

Nany admits to ‘hating’ Rivals castmates after their frustrating game move

At the start of Rivals Episode 9, three teams needed Stars to qualify for the All Stars final. Da’Vonne Rogers and Shane Landrum won theirs by winning the daily challenge.

Veronica Portillo, Katie Cooley, Melissa Reeves, and Nicole Zanatta still needed a Star.

They decided to steal it from another team to get one, so their castmates allowed Melissa and Nicole to volunteer to go into elimination. Da’Vonne and Shane sent in Veronica and Katie against them so the winners could steal a Star.

With the win, Melissa and Nicole took Nany and Turbo’s Star, which didn’t sit well with Nany.

In a new preview clip, castmates contemplate whether to go to a daily challenge or the final. Melissa suggests that it could be an opportunity for non-Star holders to win one.

“In the last elimination, Melissa and Nicole stole my Star. I’m upset and I’m hating right now,” Nany admitted in her confessional interview.

“These people have done everything they possibly can to back me into a corner. I will never back down,” she said.

She indicated that she and Turbo would find a way to regain their Star, no matter what it takes.

“I’ve been really nice all season, and I’ve kept it together. But I’m over it,” Nany admitted at the end of the previous Rivals episode.

Fans called out All Stars Rivals cast members

Fans also expressed their outrage and frustrations over the All Stars Rivals cast. In the Instagram comment section, many sounded off about the spinoff season.

“Nothing but worry weak people remaining!! This is the first time I’m actually rooting for Nany, just cuz I can’t stand the other teams more lol,” a commenter wrote.

Another individual who said they’ve been a “fan for 10+ years” called it the “worst challenge” and “lame cast.”

Others criticized specific cast members, including Adam Larson, Melissa, and Nicole.

“The least likable Challengers ever are left. Can we get a last minute mercenary?” a fan asked.

Nany has yet to win a final on any edition of The Challenge, but her supporters hope Turbo can help her win her first with All Stars Rivals.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.