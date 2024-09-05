The Challenge’s Aneesa Ferreira reveals which castmates she gave most points to after Season 40 elimination

On The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, host TJ Lavin told the cast that their relationships with others would impact them in the game.

That immediately came into play after the Eras Invitational, in which one man and one woman from each team got eliminated.

They remained in The Arena following their elimination losses, as the rest of their castmates exited.

TJ indicated that they would distribute points or scores for castmates based on their relationships with them. The most points they could award was five to a person, while they could give a lower score to someone they didn’t like.

That’s when viewers immediately saw the repercussions for some individuals’ relationships with others. For example, Amanda gave a lower score to her rival, Tori Deal, while giving a better score to Cara Maria Sorbello, with whom she patched up differences.

That was Episode 2, but in the eliminations after Episodes 3 and 4, viewers didn’t see any clips of departing cast members talking about how they gave out points or scores.

Aneesa shared insight about Season 40 scores

On Episode 4, Era 1’s Aneesa and Derrick Kosinski found themselves in another elimination event. This time, Derrick won a controversial elimination against Horacio that Horacio’s girlfriend, Nurys Mateo, called out production for lying about.

Aneesa gave a solid effort against Total Madness winner Jenny West, showing that she’d prepared her endurance for this sort of elimination event.

Once most of the cast left The Arena, Aneesa and Horacio stood with TJ in the sand. However, there was no reveal of how they gave out points or scores. Instead, credits rolled, and MTV showed a preview for Episode 5.

Following the episode’s airing, Aneesa appeared in an interview for Gold Derby, which included a question about how she gave out her scores to castmates and who she rated highly.

“I gave Tori a high score,” Aneesa said since they are best friends.

“Kaycee [Clark] got a high score. Josh [Martinez] got a high score,” she also revealed about two of the Era 4 team members.

Aneesa also shared that “even Cara got a middle-of-the-ground, pretty good score,” as it was their first season together that they “got along and talked.”

“I couldn’t give her a five, but she was ranked fairly high,” she said.

She didn’t reveal any castmates to whom she gave a low score, although she wasn’t asked about that either.

Aneesa mentioned that he had no idea how the Season 40 final would go but wanted to ensure that her female castmates succeeded in how it played out.

Aneesa revealed her dream teammates for another Challenge

For Aneesa, it’s been 22 years of reality TV, and her near-elimination win over Jenny in Season 40 proved she may still have more to give. The Real World: Chicago star shared which men and women she’d most want to partner with for a partner edition of The Challenge.

For the men, Aneesa quickly said she would want to “run it back” with castmate Jordan Wiseley after they reached the final for Ride or Dies. She also shared that he helped motivate her during this latest offseason as she was in rehabilitation and training for her injuries.

Aneesa said she’d “love to do a friends one,” although she mentioned that she and Tori might not work well together after their performance on the Champs vs. Stars spin-off.

She named Emily Schromm another potential future teammate due to her “calm energy” and strength when playing the game. In addition, Aneesa said she had just met Aviv Melmed on Battle of the Eras and liked her, and she might be another great partner for The Challenge.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.