The Challenge star Jordan Wiseley addresses ‘toxic’ castmate missing Season 40: ‘What has she done?’

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras features a stacked cast of 40 competitors from 39 seasons of MTV’s competition series, although fans believe there were some significant snubs.

Some prominent cast members that fans believe should’ve been included are former Challenge winners Wes Bergmann, Zach Nichols, and Ashley Mitchell.

Ashley, a two-time champion, last appeared on MTV in the Spies, Lies & Allies season.

However, her time on that installment was cut short by a sudden and mysterious disqualification from the show announced by host TJ Lavin over halfway through an episode.

Online rumors revealed that she had an unaired altercation with a castmate while filming and some of her remarks crossed the line. Other castmates later confirmed that.

In a recent video, three-time Challenge winner Jordan Wiseley blasted his former castmate, who fans mentioned isn’t part of Season 40, with the star-studded cast.

Jordan calls out his former castmate as ‘so toxic’ in The Challenge house

According to Jordan, he’s not a fan of Ashley Mitchell. Based on remarks in his Instagram Live video during Season 40’s second episode, she’s “toxic” for castmates to be around and has done nothing for the show.

Jordan answered a fan’s question during his IG Live about Ashley not being on The Challenge 40.

“What has she done? What has she done?” Jordan asked.

“The two Challenges that she’s won, her partners won it for her,” he said, adding, “Sorry, I’m not on the Ashley M. train.”

Jordan also mentioned that Ashley “stole the money” from her teammate Hunter Barfield in Final Reckoning and said it “speaks volumes of who she is.”

“Yeah, I know [Johnny] Bananas did it too [on Rivals III], but there’s a way to do it, there’s a showmanship about it,” he suggested.

Jordan claimed that Ashley is “so toxic in the house,” referencing her actions during The Challenge: War of the Worlds 2. Viewers likely remember Jordan’s heated altercation with castmate Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran, for which Ashley was present and may have helped escalate.

After her exit from Spies, Lies & Allies, the former Real World: Ex-Plosion cast member didn’t return for MTV’s Ride or Dies or as a mercenary for Battle For a New Champion.

Ashley’s omission from Battle of the Eras had some fans wondering if she was no longer participating in the show, although it doesn’t appear that’s the case.

Jordan addressed other castmates missing from Season 40

In response to another fan question, Jordan discussed how his castmates Nany Gonzalez and Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat aren’t on The Challenge Season 40.

Nany is significantly absent from the Era 3 team, which features women’s competitors Tori Deal, Amanda Garcia, Nia Moore, Jonna Mannion, and Averey Tressler.

“Nany said no. I agree she should’ve been on Era 3, but she said no,” Jordan said in his video.

He explained that a cast member might turn down the show, but then some fans online claim that means they “got the boot” from The Challenge.

“No, that person just had real-life stuff to do and couldn’t make it to that season,” Jordan said.

“I do know that [Fessy] has said no at a time or two, and Era 4 [is] so stacked,” he said.

“I agree that Fessy should’ve been on Era 4. He’s arguably the most competitive that’s come out of that era,” Jordan said.

The Era 4 men’s competitors include finalists Horacio Gutierrez, Theo Campbell, and Paulie Calafiore, along with Josh Martinez and Kyland Young.

Fessy recently defended his friend and castmate, Josh, on his Fessin’ Up Podcast, suggesting he brings more entertainment to the show than “50 percent of the cast.”

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.