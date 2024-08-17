The Challenge’s Fessy Shafaat defends castmate as ‘safe bet’ for Season 40 cast over him

Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat is among the notable absences from The Challenge: Battle of the Eras cast.

His absence is curious because he’s won more daily challenges and appeared in more seasons and finals than several other Era 4 team picks.

The male competitors chosen include former Big Brother stars Kyland Young, Paulie Calafiore, and Josh Martinez, along with Horacio Gutierrez and Theo Campbell.

While Paulie, Horacio, and Theo each appeared in at least one final, Fessy competed in three. However, Josh and Kyland have yet to reach a final.

During his Fessin Up Podcast, the former Big Brother houseguest addressed his absence from the Season 40 cast with his co-host.

However, Fessy seemed against replacing a certain member of the Era 4 team and defended him as a “safe bet” for the cast.

Fessy defends castmate from The Challenge as an Era 4 team member

Earlier this week, Fessy released a new episode of his podcast. His co-host said if production included Fessy in the cast, it would’ve stacked things in favor of Era 4.

“Yeah, but whose place do I take?” Fessy asked, with his co-host immediately saying, “Josh’s. Not even close.”

“I can’t take Josh’s place,” Fessy replied, adding, “At the end of the day, we’re shooting a TV show, and Josh provides good TV, and 50 percent of the cast does not.”

“Josh is a safe bet, and he is a competitor,” Fessy said, laughing.

He further defended Josh, saying, “Cardio is not Josh’s problem” and “he’s in better shape than 75 to 90 percent of the house.”

Fessy explained that Josh needs to improve his agility, balance, and hand-eye coordination as a competitor, adding that it’s never been a question whether he’s in shape for The Challenge.

“I think it’s time we put some respect on @josh_martinez name,” the caption for Fessy’s IG video post said.

Fessy spoke about not being in The Challenge 40 cast. Pic credit: @fessyfitness/Instagram

Fessy could’ve appeared in the Season 40 cast

In Fessy’s latest podcast episode, which is available in preview form on YouTube (below), he breaks down the Battle of the Eras cast, teams, and premiere episode.

The Era 4 team, which Fessy likely would’ve been part of, includes a stacked group of women. Among them are former Challenge winners Jenny West and Kaycee Clark, as well as former finalists Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser.

Josh appeared with Fessy in the spinoff, The Challenge: USA 2, where Fessy eliminated his friend to reach the final. However, Fessy finished fourth overall.

Neither Josh nor Fessy were part of MTV’s Season 39, although its theme was Battle For a New Champion, and they both never won the show.

As with other seasons for The Challenge, alternate cast members were available for potential Battle of the Eras replacements. That was the case with Era 4, as Vevmo forum spoilers indicated Fessy was one of Era 4’s two alternates with Tula “Big T” Fazakerley.

However, it appears there just weren’t enough spots to go around even with a cast of 40 competitors, despite the fact that Fessy seems to be among the best who has never won the show.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.