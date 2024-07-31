The Challenge fans slam Olivia Kaiser for contradictory remarks about betraying Nurys Mateo

Olivia Kaiser is back for her third season of MTV’s The Challenge, but this one might start with many of her castmates and viewers distrusting her.

After a recent promotional video for Season 40, aka Battle of the Eras, was released, many fans left critical feedback about the former Love Island star’s remarks.

Many commenters reacted to Olivia’s remarks about her situation with Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutierrez.

They all first appeared in MTV’s Season 38, Ride or Dies, and then returned in Season 39, Battle For a New Champion, and while they seemed on the same page at the start of the season, things changed.

Ultimately, Olivia starred in a “betrayal” storyline in which she didn’t save her friends Nurys and Horacio but helped out an alliance in the game.

It created a new Challenge star out of Nurys due to her performance on the show and brought backlash against Olivia for what many felt was a dishonest move toward her friends.

Olivia appears in another Season 40 promo video about betraying her castmates

During the new promotional video, Nurys said she considered Olivia a “best friend” going into Ride or Dies. However, Nurys also said she found out after the season that Olivia said she didn’t consider her a best friend.

“So maybe that’s why it was easy for her to turn her back on me,” Nurys said in the video.

“Hopefully, she’s remorseful. If I were her, I wouldn’t want to continue to be a snake and a bad friend,” she said.

Soon after Nurys appeared in the video, Olivia appeared on camera saying she didn’t regret her decision from Season 39, where she didn’t save Nurys during the elimination vote.

“It is a learning lesson, and honestly, I needed that to kind of clock back into my own reality, and I needed a downfall to have an uprising again,” she said.

In a previous reaction video, Olivia was with castmates Michele Fitzgerald and Amanda Garcia to comment on highlights of her betraying Nurys. During the video, Amanda asked Olivia if she would do the same thing again.

“Absolutely not,” she said, adding, “I’m not in the business of f***ing people over.”

Olivia claimed she would’ve saved Nurys if she had to redo that moment from Season 39.

She said she thought she was “smarter” than the game and felt Nurys would get saved by someone else, but that wasn’t the case.

Fans blasted Olivia’s conflicting remarks in two betrayal videos for Season 40

Fans took to The Challenge Instagram’s comment section to call out Olivia for contradictory comments in the two promotional videos.

“One minute Olivia says she regrets it and will chose Nurys next time the next minute she doesn’t regret it. Which is it?” one fan wrote in the comments.

Another commented: “In a different promo she said she did regret it so which is it?!”

“Wait did Olivia say she don’t regret her decision but when she was sitting with Michelle and Amanda she said she regretted her decision,” another fan commented.

Pic credit: @thechallenge/Instagram

Additional critical comments blasted the former Love Island star and The Challenge for bringing her back.

“I’m so done with her,” a commenter wrote, while another said “do not bring olivia back ever.”

“Era 4 has to be the worst personalities to ever be on television,” a commenter said.

Pic credit: @thechallenge/Instagram

Battle of the Eras will feature 40 cast members divided into four teams based on the eras they represent from MTV’s The Challenge. Era 1 is the OG team, while Era 4 represents a newer generation of stars on the competition series.

Olivia is part of the Era 4 team, which also features Olivia and Horacio, the castmates she betrayed. Their friend Kyland Young is also on the team, along with other Challenge newcomers such as Michele, Josh Martinez, Paulie Calafiore, and Kaycee Clark.

The Challenge: Battle of the Eras premieres Wednesday, August 14 at 8/7c on MTV.