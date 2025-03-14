The Challenge’s Amber Borzotra shares what caused her ‘rage’ toward All Stars Rivals castmate

Many fans were excited to see Amber Borzotra return to The Challenge after a brief hiatus from the show.

After giving birth to her and boyfriend Chauncey Palmer’s daughter, Amber took some time off before returning for the All Stars Rivals spin-off season.

Her rival teammate was Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat, following their previous feuds from Double Agents and Spies, Lies & Allies.

They lasted through at least half of the All Stars Rivals season but fell in elimination to castmates Nany Gonzalez and Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran.

Ahead of that, many individuals in the house scrambled to try to avoid elimination, but certain players were working with way more allies and had more pull.

In a post-episode interview, Amber shared what triggered her “rage” and caused her to blast her castmate during the nominations meeting.

Amber believed she had a key ally in Rivals

During her interview with Gold Derby, former Double Agents winner and Big Brother houseguest Amber Borzotra discussed what went wrong in All Stars Rivals and why she got upset.

“Even before the season, Veronica [Portillo] and I messaged each other, like, ‘Hey, let’s have each others’ backs. You know, like let’s look out for each other.’ So in my mind, I’m thinking I’m working with her, trying to get as far into the game with her as we can,” Amber shared.

“Looking back and knowing that none of these people were on my side. I think it was more hurt than anything and that’s where it was coming from,” she said.

Amber thought she had friends and allies this season, but there were “other connections” that outweighed them.

“The familiar part was everyone turning on me, like they usually do, so nothing new,” she told Gold Derby.

Amber said it was more her passion, which came across as “rage” during the heated conversation at the nominations meeting.

During the cast’s meeting, viewers saw Amber blow up at castmate Frank Sweeney Fox, with Frank firing back at her. Veronica mainly seemed quiet throughout the heated exchange.

Accusations arrived claiming Frank was the “they” orchestrating chaos amongst castmates in Rivals’ house. While Frank denied them during the meeting, he later said in his confessional that he was “they” and was running the game.

Amber wants to ‘run it back’ and has other Challenge partners she wants to team up with

During her Gold Derby interview, Amber said she was determined to get the win for her Rivals teammate Fessy. He’s participated in multiple finals but has yet to win a season.

Among her motivators to win Rivals was getting Fessy his first win and proving that he shouldn’t have traded her off as a teammate before the Double Agents final.

She said she’d love to “run it back” with Fessy as her partner for another season.

In addition, Amber said her other men’s dream partners would be her first-ever partner, Darrell Taylor, and multi-time show winner Jordan Wiseley.

For the women, she had just one person in mind: Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell. She believes they would balance one another out as partners.

Amber apologized during the interview for contributing to Ashley’s Rivals elimination, which ended her season, but explained that it was due to Ashley’s connection to Aneesa Ferreira.

Amber said fans haven’t seen the last of her competing on The Challenge. She intends to return for several more seasons, at least, and hopefully add another win to her resume.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.