The Challenge World Championship spoilers reveal more eliminations from global tournament as final nears

The Challenge host TJ Lavin is filming for Paramount Plus’ The Challenge World Championship in South Africa. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge World Championship continues filming in South Africa, where the goal is to crown one man and one woman as first-ever Challenge World Champions.

To do so, they brought in a field of competitors that includes all-time greats from MTV’s The Challenge and Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars.

However, there are also newer competitors from CBS’ The Challenge: USA, as well as Challenge spinoffs featuring celebrities or reality TV stars from Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom.

Like those shows, there are daily challenges and eliminations to trim the field of competitors down each episode.

Online spoilers arrive regularly to reveal which cast members are part of the show, how the team format works, and who has become eliminated from the tournament.

This report will include spoilers for The Challenge World Championship, which has yet to finish filming.

Two more competitors ousted from The Challenge tournament

To determine an ultimate champion for The Challenge requires a stacked cast featuring former show winners and finalists. Based on the spoilers for The Challenge World Championship filming in South Africa, they brought in some major talent.

However, it appears there has been some serious strategy underway to eliminate some of the all-time best players from the competition.

Recently, a Vevmo forum thread that provided names of the cast members and eliminations was updated to include two more names.

The latest duo that may have been ousted is KellyAnne Judd and Tristan Phipps, listed as the 17th and 18th individuals eliminated from the game.

KellyAnne was recently featured in MTV’s The Challenge: All Stars and returned for All Stars 3, where she reached the final both times. She’s a former finalist in MTV’s The Challenge, as she reached The Ruins final.

Her teammate for the tournament appears to have been Tristan, who is from the UK show Made in Chelsea and competed in The Challenge: UK spinoff.

As of this writing, it’s unknown which duo won the elimination event to send KellyAnne and Tristan home.

Which Challenge stars are competing for World Championship?

KellyAnne is one of the most recent MTV OGs to have left the World Championship. She joins other legends, including MTV stars Johnny Bananas, Wes Bergmann, Jonna Mannion, and Jodi Weatherton.

While they’re all out of the competition, several former champions and current MTV stars are still competing for the championship.

They include All Stars Season 1 winner Yes Duffy and four cast members from MTV’s current season of The Challenge: Ride or Dies– Kaycee Clark, Darrell Taylor, Jordan Wiseley, and Tori Deal.

Darrell is a four-time champion, while Jordan has won the show three times. Kaycee won her first season of The Challenge on Spies, Lies & Allies alongside CT Tamburello, while Tori is a three-time finalist who has yet to win.

Also still competing in the show are The Challenge: USA winners Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina, both of whom appeared in Survivor.

Based on there being 18 individuals eliminated from the show, it would seem TJ Lavin’s final is right around the corner. Viewers have typically seen 10 to 12 cast members competing in the final, often with eliminations just before or during TJ’s main event.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge World Championship is TBA for Paramount Plus.