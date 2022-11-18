The Challenge spoilers: Global tournament teams format revealed

TJ Lavin will appear as the host for Paramount Plus’ The Challenge World Championship tournament. Pic credit: MTV

A global tournament is currently filming for The Challenge featuring winners and finalists from the main MTV show and its various spinoffs.

Fans already know that Survivor stars Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina will be included in the tournament as the winners of CBS’ The Challenge: USA spinoff.

Additionally, the winners of spinoffs featuring reality stars and celebrities from Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom will compete.

The tournament, tentatively known as The Challenge World Championship, will ultimately determine two world champions for the competition series.

Spoilers have been arriving online for the global tournament cast members and eliminations. Now it’s been revealed how teammates were determined.

This report will include spoilers for how The Challenge global tournament format works and reveal some competitors’ names and eliminations.

The Challenge global tournament spoilers reveal teams format

Like in recent seasons of MTV’s The Challenge and spinoffs like All Stars and USA, teams will feature one man and one woman. However, the format for the global tournament is different.

In The Challenge: USA, the teams were determined randomly at the start of each episode by The Algorithm to keep things different. With MTV’s Ride or Dies, cast members arrived at the show with a teammate with whom they already had a strong bond.

Based on online spoilers, The Challenge World Championship tournament has “MVPs” and “Legends.” The MVPs are cast members from the various Challenge spinoff shows The Challenge: USA, UK, Argentina, and Australia.

Legends consist of MTV stars who are finalists or former winners of The Challenge, such as Johnny Bananas, Nelson Thomas, Jodi Weatherton, KellyAnne Judd, and Kaycee Clark.

The spoilers suggest that the MVPs competed with one another, and the last place man and woman went into elimination against another MVP.

All of the remaining MVPs selected a Legends competitor as a teammate, likely as a way to even out the field of competitors.

Who are the teams in the global tournament?

According to the spoilers, the two individuals who placed first in the daily challenge were Grant Crapp and Zara Zoffany, so they got to choose their Legends teammates first.

Since eliminations have been revealed online, it seems Grant opted for two-time All Stars winner Jonna Mannion as his teammate. Zara chose two-time MTV Challenge winner and All Stars 2 winner Wes Bergmann.

Other pairings based on elimination spoilers seem to include USA finalist Justine Ndiba with seven-time champion Johnny Bananas and USA finalist Ben Driebergen with Double Agents winner Amber Borzotra.

The other teams in the game are currently unknown, as a complete list of the pairs has yet to surface. The MTV competitors still in the tournament as of this report include Kaycee, Tori, KellyAnne, Yes Duffy, Jordan Wiseley, and Darrell Taylor.

Check out spoilers for the UK, Argentina, and Australia spinoff winners to see some of the other competitors in the tournament.

The show is currently filming in South Africa with MTV’s TJ Lavin as the primary host, with an expectation that episodes will arrive possibly in early 2023.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge World Championship tournament is TBA for Paramount Plus.