The Challenge winner Ashley Mitchell shares she’s moved out of the country, comments on mass shootings

Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell had an abrupt departure from MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season, but she hasn’t left many fans’ thoughts as they hope to see her return for Season 38.

However, the two-time Challenge winner recently shared a “little update” with fans and followers regarding a big move she made out of the United States after taking a small break from social media.

The Challenge star took to her Instagram story to share the news while also commenting on her earlier remarks regarding the mass shootings and gun laws in the United States.

Ashley Mitchell shares ‘little update’ with fans

On Wednesday, Ashley Mitchell posted a quick video on her official Instagram story after sharing several posts regarding gun laws and mass shootings.

The former Challenge champ explained why she’d been posting so much about political matters recently after another horrific school shooting made headlines.

The latest incident occurred in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire inside an elementary school, killing 19 elementary school students and two teachers.

“I forgot about these filters. I still look rough, but, anyways I am sorry for going crazy on my social media. You guys know how these political things get me worked up and how mass murders get me upset. It doesn’t happen for everyone obviously because if it did, then we wouldn’t still be having this conversation,” Ashley said in her video clips.

“Anyways, for everyone saying, ‘Just move out of the country if I don’t like it,’ I did! I live in Costa Rica. Just a little update,” she said to close things out.

In April, Ashley took a brief break from social media, as she was away from Instagram for several weeks before returning with recent posts from Panama and Costa Rica.

She isn’t as active on her Twitter but occasionally posts on the microblogging platform. In late March, she shared a tweet featuring herself enjoying a trip out on the water on a boat. The former champ was all smiles as she soaked up the beautiful scenery.

“I might not post often but I promise I’m living so much more,” she wrote in her tweet.

I might not post often but I promise I'm living so much more 😉 pic.twitter.com/0akjy2a5fJ — ashley brooke (@MTVASHLEYBROOKE) March 26, 2022

On April 6, she shared details about her progress with surfing classes (below) before disappearing from the social platform for over a month. On May 15, she returned to Instagram with a video showing off some surfing.

Ashley shared several posts about mass shootings, gun laws

Ahead of her Instagram story comments, Ashley had shared several posts on her Instagram page regarding mass shootings and gun laws in the United States.

“Please explain why other countries don’t have mass shootings every single week. I’m waiting….,” Ashley shared in one Instagram post, along with the hashtag “#guncontrol” in her caption.

In the comments, she apologized for being silent on social media after the horrific shooting at a Buffalo supermarket last week.

According to Reuters’ report, 10 Black people were killed, and three other people were injured when the accused shooter, 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron, opened fire at a Tops Friendly Market Store. The shooter also live-streamed the attack online via the Twitch platform.

Ashley explained in her tweet that the mass shooting occurred in Buffalo just as she was making her comeback after time away from social media. She added that it doesn’t seem to matter when she might have decided to come back, “there would be a mass murder in America.”

“I don’t want people to think I [wasn’t] hurting before this senseless crime,” she wrote.

In another Instagram post, Ashley shared a screenshot of a social media message or comment she’d posted elsewhere regarding gun laws.

“27 school shootings this year. I hope your guns keep the demons off your ‘Christian’ souls, because those who have been fighting to ‘keep their guns,’ (after 20+ years of massacres only getting worse) are definitely not a friend of Jesus,” her screenshot said.

“I said what I said,” Ashley wrote in her caption.

Ashley’s announcement that she’d moved out of the country arrived just as The Challenge Season 38 spoilers also hit the internet, showing which veteran and rookie cast members departed for filming.

She last appeared in the Spies, Lies & Allies season but got abruptly removed from the show just past the season’s midway point. Host TJ Lavin revealed she’d been deactivated, with no further explanation given during that particular episode or afterward via MTV or The Challenge.

Rumors had been swirling on the internet regarding the incident that got her booted off the show, with castmate Nelson Thomas later confirming that it involved her and Josh Martinez, with Ashley saying some things she shouldn’t have.

Following the incident, Ashley posted that she understood production’s decision and took anger management to work on herself. She also shared in another update that she’d been in a “deep depression” most of last year.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount+.