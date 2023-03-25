The Challenge: USA 2 cast rumors: CBS reality TV stars reveal they turned down the show

The Challenge: USA spinoff proved to be a success in the ratings for the longtime competition series, which has struggled to attract viewers on MTV.

The CBS show featured former stars from Big Brother, Amazing Race, Love Island, and Survivor competing to win host TJ Lavin’s final and a share of $500,000 in prize money.

A second season of The Challenge: USA is on the way, and it appears it was set to feature more stars from the CBS shows, including Big Brother.

With that, there have been rumors about The Challenge: USA 2 cast, with many fans believing certain CBS stars might be part of the competition.

However, a few of those former reality TV stars recently addressed the speculation, shutting down the rumors.

This report may contain spoilers from MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies and the spinoffs The Challenge: USA and The Challenge: World Championship.

Janelle Pierzina addresses rumors she’s on The Challenge: USA 2

As far as joining The Challenge: USA 2, several stars from CBS are letting fans know not to expect them anytime soon. Taking to Twitter this past week, four-time Big Brother Houseguest Janelle Pierzina revealed she isn’t part of the CBS spinoff show based on MTV’s The Challenge.

“I’m not doing the Challenge USA. I was in the process, but it didn’t work out. I am running multiple businesses, and it’s too hard at this stage in my Career to be gone so long. Business and Family first always Good luck to those participating !” Janelle tweeted.

Big Brother star says she turned down The Challenge: USA spinoff. Pic credit: @JanellePierzina/Twitter

Janelle’s tweet brought an individual to comment that they were hoping Janelle would take out MTV star Tori Deal.

“Who’s Tori? I have only watched really old seasons. I’m actually a Beth and Syrus fan. I grew up watching the real world but that was 1998-2000,” Janelle replied.

Big Brother star comments on watching The Challenge. Pic credit: @JanellePierzina/Twitter

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, The Challenge: USA 2 could include MTV stars from the competition series, such as Tori, Jordan Wiseley, Johnny Bananas, and more. That could also suggest that the show is moving away from its original roots with MTV and finding a new home on CBS and streaming platforms.

Second Big Brother star says she turned down The Challenge

Another Big Brother Houseguest, Elissa Reilly Slater, also revealed she wouldn’t participate in The Challenge. Based on her tweet, it’s unknown if that means she is referring to The Challenge: USA 2 or MTV’s show.

“Awww… I’m not doing #TheChallenge – just like when they contacted me last year- the timing didn’t work however … Expect the unexpected – I may pop up on your TV on another show,” she tweeted.

Her tweet prompted Janelle to retweet her message, suggesting a different sort of spinoff show for CBS, albeit one without living in a bunker.

Janelle said her show idea is called CBS’ Girls Trip and would still have the competitions and eliminations but also “nightly round tables and dinners.”

“No sleeping in a bunker. We get nice accommodations and booze. I know the ratings would be huge,” she tweeted.

Pic credit: @JanellePierzina/Twitter

The Challenge: USA’s first season had decent viewership numbers and ratings, as it was on CBS following the recent season of Big Brother. Survivor stars Danny McCray and Sarah Lacina outlasted other finalists to win The Challenge spinoff, taking home some considerable cash.

They also earned spots on The Challenge: World Championship, a spinoff on Paramount Plus featuring Legends from MTV’s The Challenge and global MVPs from the international spinoffs. Danny is partnered with Ride or Dies winner Tori on the show, while Sarah is partnered with former finalist Theo Campbell.

As of this writing, it’s unknown when The Challenge: USA 2 episodes will arrive, but it’s expected to begin filming soon, with cast spoilers likely to arrive online.

The Challenge: World Championship episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.