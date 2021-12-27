The Challenge stars Aneesa Ferreira and Devin Walker comment who would win CT vs. Fessy boxing match

Fessy Shafaat appears at The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies reunion. Pic credit: MTV

One of the biggest fights that fans may want to see but will never happen is The Challenge champion CT Tamburello versus Fessy Shafaat in the squared circle.

Fessy attempted to call out his Spies, Lies & Allies castmate earlier this year before deleting the post from his social media. That became a fan question addressed during The Challenge Season 37 reunion.

After the reunion aired on MTV, their castmates Aneesa Ferreira, Tori Deal, and Devin Walker talked about if they’d watch the fight and who would win.

Fessy, CT commented on boxing match at reunion

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies reunion featured many cast members in the studio in Amsterdam, including Fessy Shafaat, while Chris “CT” Tamburello appeared via Zoom or Skype video call.

At one point in the two-hour show, host Maria Menounos brought up a fan’s question about Fessy challenging CT to a boxing match earlier this year and then deleting the post.

Fessy admitted that he did so because CT was still filming Spies, Lies & Allies season, so he knew he couldn’t really respond to it. He said he later texted his castmate about their potential to fight in a celebrity boxing event and make “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

“It doesn’t interest me. It doesn’t, and you had your chance in Iceland,” CT said after Fessy mentioned it at the reunion.

CT’s comment referred to the two castmates getting into a heated altercation at the club that The Challenge cast went to during the Double Agents season. It nearly got physical, but the two separated, and eventually, both guys cooled down.

However, when asked at the reunion what the result would be if they had a boxing match, CT said he thinks “he’d punch [Fessy’s] head in.”

Of course, Fessy also said he felt he would win if they fought. Meanwhile, his showmance Amanda Garcia cheered for the idea of a match. At the time of the reunion’s filming, she was irritated at Fessy for messing around with other women while he also showed interest in her.

“Give the people what they want!” castmate Nelson Thomas yelled out during the reunion segment.

Devin and Aneesa give thoughts on CT vs. Fessy

On MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, Devin Walker and Aneesa Ferreira spoke about the potential for a CT vs. Fessy boxing match. Aneesa said she felt CT would have the advantage in the contest.

“I’d be nervous to watch like it would probably bring back some painful memories,” Aneesa shared. “I don’t know. I feel like CT would bust his a**.”

Aneesa said that she felt Fessy’s “a strong boy, and he’s big,” but added that CT “just doesn’t miss” when it comes to throwing punches.

“I just think from knowing CT and seeing him in fights, there is just that switch, and he can bust somebody’s a**,” Aneesa said of her veteran castmate.

“You probably have to give CT the nod, if they have what, nine months to train or whatever. If it’s like a real fight,” Devin said.

However, he went on to say that Fessy’s recent training may have him better prepared for the boxing match.

“I’ve been seeing Fessy. I’m obviously a Fessy hater,” Devin shared, saying he doesn’t actually hate him, just the stuff he does. “He’s been in the f***ing gym, and his form is looking a lot better. That jab- he’s slipping that jab a little quicker. So right now, I’d probably give him the nod.”

Unfortunately, it seems the two castmates won’t be getting in the ring anytime soon, if at all. However, another of The Challenge legends, The Godfather Mark Long, recently indicated he plans to fight Fessy in the coming year.

Time will tell if that Challenge celebrity boxing match takes place and if Fessy stays undefeated in the ring or gets schooled by an OG competitor.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for 2022 on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 2 episodes arrive Thursdays on Paramount Plus.