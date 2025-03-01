The Challenge star Corey Lay blasts All Stars Rivals castmate as ‘fake and phony’ for group messages

Castmates clashed during a recent episode of The Challenge: All Stars Rivals and it wasn’t just cast members fighting with their rival teammates.

Viewers saw a heated altercation involving Devin Walker and Dario Medrano, who was friends with Devin’s teammate, Leroy Garrett.

Their argument occurred once Devin learned that Dario suggested to the daily challenge winners, Frank Sweeney Fox and Sam McGinn, that they send Devin and Leroy into the elimination.

After that argument erupted, another clash occurred during the nominations ceremony, as teams voted for which pair would go into elimination.

When Adam Larson announced who he and his teammate, Steve Meinke, voted for, it was Tula “Big T” Fazakerley and Corey Lay.

That set Corey off, and he wondered why Adam was choosing them. Eventually, Adam told him to shut up so he could finish explaining why.

Corey blasted Adam in a recently revealed message between them

Following the All Stars Rivals episode on MTV, Corey revealed a message from December 19, 2024, that Adam sent. At that time, All Stars Rivals was still several months away from airing on MTV.

In Adam’s message, shown in a screenshot of @thechallengeshaderoom’s Instagram post below, he explains that “no matter the crazy s***” he says on the MTV show, he loves “everyone” in their “crazy family.”

“Sometimes saying s*** is funny. I think you’ve got it figured out and a great head on your shoulders but just in case I do say something that bothers you please let me know. All the best bud!” Adam said in his message.

A Challenge fan account reveals Corey and Adam’s online messages about each other. Pic credit: @thechallengeshaderoom/Instagram

Just recently, on X, Corey fired back at Adam to call out his response, suggesting that Adam’s message months ago was him trying to make up for any unfavorable edits The Challenge production gave him on Rivals.

“You texted me after not talking since filming because you were afraid the edit would show everything you actually said and did. Like I said, don’t get bold with me online now just because of an edit,” he replied.

“I’m dramatic but at least I’m not fake and phony like you are @Dadamlarson,” Corey wrote.

Corey told his castmate to ‘Stop playing the victim’

In another message, Corey showed what appeared to be Adam venting to his castmate and girlfriend, Averey Tressler, about his issues with Corey.

Corey shared a screenshot of the conversation on X and told his castmate to “Stop playing the victim in group chats.”

“I haven’t talked to you because you’re not worth my time. F*** off,” part of Corey’s message said.

Pic credit: @CoreyLay/X.com

Adam and Steve continue to face eliminations

Adam and Steve are Rivals teammates due to their feud from All Stars 4. In that season, Adam was among the Star holders, and Steve used his option to steal Adam’s Star when he got the chance.

That was right before TJ Lavin’s All Stars 4 final, and since Adam didn’t win the final daily challenge to earn a Star, he was eliminated from the show along with other castmates who didn’t hold Stars.

Fast-forward to All Stars Rivals, and the duo put aside their differences to work quite well together. Steve and Adam went into elimination each time and won in four straight episodes, racking up four straight elimination wins.

Their most recent victory saw them defeat Ride or Dies winner Devin and multi-time finalist Leroy, sending them home.

Along with Steve and Adam’s impressive win at The Arena, viewers saw some drama at the nomination vote, courtesy of Adam telling Corey to be quiet.

If nothing else, the OGs are giving fans an underdog team to root for as they continually face elimination after elimination and prove they have what it takes to win.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.