The Challenge spoilers: Season 39 hookups and drama included cast member getting fined

The Challenge Season 39 could spotlight more than a few potential romantic connections between castmates when the episodes arrive.

Online spoilers have already revealed the show’s cast, format, twists, finalists, and the grand prize winner.

More recently, spoilers hit the internet, indicating the showmances, hookups, and drama that could be coming once MTV presents the final footage.

Viewers initially felt that the Season 39 cast shown via spoilers might not deliver, but based on recent speculation, there could be a lot to see during the episodes.

Several cast members seemed to have more than a few hookups or showmances, although it’s never known how much will be presented.

This report will contain potential spoilers for Season 39 of MTV’s The Challenge.

The Challenge fights and drama during Season 39 filming included fined cast member

The Challenge isn’t just known for the heated competition in daily challenges, eliminations, and the final. Some intense conflicts also occur between castmates.

Based on a tweet from the known spoilers account @GamerVev on Twitter, there were multiple fights or instances of drama when Season 39 was filmed.

In particular, former Spies, Lies & Allies rookies Hughie Maughan and Corey Lay were involved in arguments or drama with former finalist Melissa Reeves and returning vet Tula “Big T” Fazakerley.

Melissa, who last appeared in MTV’s Total Madness season and reached the final, also got into an altercation with former Ride or Dies rookie Ravyn Rochelle.

During that incident, “drinks were thrown,” and Melissa got fined for her involvement, according to GamerVev’s spoilers. The amount of the fine is still unknown.

Another intriguing spoiler refers to “Cara vs Cast,” suggesting that MTV OG Cara Maria Sorbello might take issue with Season 39 cast members during her elimination appearance.

Which Season 39 castmates were in hookups or showmances?

Ravyn wasn’t just involved in several fights. The returning competitor also had several hookups or showmances during her Season 39 experience. They included Ciarran Stott (The Challenge: Australia), Kyland Young (The Challenge: USA), and Spies, Lies & Allies rookie Emanuel Neagu.

Emanuel may have also locked lips or cozied up with Ride or Dies finalist Olivia Kaiser. His teammate, Horacio Gutierrez, also may have taken an interest in Season 39 rookie Jujuy Jimenez and returning cast member Nurys Mateo. Kyland also has a rumored flirtation, or more than that, with Melissa.

A hookup or showmance revealed that features Ride or Dies rookie Moriah Jadea and The Challenge: UK’s James Lock. Moriah famously had a showmance during Ride or Dies with Johnny Bananas, but things didn’t work out after the show.

It’s been speculated that Bananas turned down an opportunity to join Season 39 as a mercenary for an elimination event due to potential drama involving him and his ex.

Take all of the above with a grain of salt, as fans know that not everything that happens during The Challenge filming makes it into the final episode footage. Cases in point were Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell and rookie Lauren Coogan getting kicked off Spies, Lies & Allies for fights or drama that never were shown.

Fans will be anxiously awaiting the next installment of MTV’s The Challenge. In the meantime, The Challenge: USA 2 spinoff arrives this mon,th featuring many MTV favorites competing with CBS reality TV stars.

The Challenge Season 39 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: USA 2 premieres Thursday, August 10 at 10/9c on CBS.