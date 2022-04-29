The Challenge finalist Melissa Reeves celebrates ‘Dirty 30’ birthday, reveals gift friends gave her

Melissa Reeves recently celebrated her 30th birthday with friends and a gift to help her defy the aging process. Pic credit: MTV

Former The Challenge: Total Madness finalist Melissa Reeves recently hit a milestone birthday as she celebrated her three decades on the planet.

Her 30th birthday brought about a sweet celebration featuring food, friends, and her baby daughter, as Melissa shared a series of pictures to show off the fun occasion.

She also revealed a unique gift that friends gave her to help her out because she’s so much older now and needs to keep that youthful appearance.

The Challenge’s Melissa Reeves shows off 30th birthday photos

Wearing a light green dress with thin straps, The Challenge star Melissa Reeves appeared to be enjoying her big birthday celebration at a restaurant with friends. In a photo on her Instagram, she holds up two giant shiny balloons to indicate she’s officially made it to her 30th b-day.

She shows off different poses or facial expressions in her series of photos, including her final pic, in which she’s showing pouty lips. She also revealed that the gift she received from friends is one to keep her youthful appearance because they’re trying to help her defy the aging process.

“Dirty 30 🥳 can’t believe I’m no longer in my 20’s 😭 you know your old when your friends get you Botox from @thelipqueen 😂,” Melissa shared.

In a slide Melissa shared the next day on her Instagram Story, she revealed she was suffering the effects of her first hangover at age 30, something that usually never gets better with age.

Botox doesn’t appear to be all Melissa is doing to keep herself young. Monsters & Critics previously reported that the former Challenge finalist was seeking out a personal trainer, specifically someone to help her get in great shape in four weeks.

That prompted speculation that Melissa may be preparing to return to MTV’s competition series in search of an appearance in another final, but hopefully, her first win.

Melissa, a former Ex on the Beach UK star, appeared in three seasons of The Challenge with Vendettas, Final Reckoning, and Total Madness. The latter was her best performance yet, as she reached the final with castmates, including Jenny West, Kaycee Clark, and Bayleigh Dayton.

Melissa ultimately bowed out of the competition as she felt unable to continue due to serious fatigue. She eventually learned she had been competing while pregnant and later gave birth to her daughter Vienna in May 2020.

By the way, Vienna was also part of Melissa’s birthday celebration, as she even helped her blow out a candle on a gorgeous cake before everyone enjoyed some of the dessert.

Castmates react to Melissa’s 30th birthday

With the arrival of Melissa’s milestone birthday, several of her former castmates from The Challenge stopped by her Instagram post to wish her well. That included Tori Deal, who won’t turn 30 until March 2023.

Her Total Madness castmate, and one of the season’s winners, Jenny West, officially welcomed her to the 30’s club.

“Happy birthday princess welcome to ur 30’s! It’s gunna be ur best years yet I promise,” her 32-year-old friend and castmate Natalie Negrotti wrote.

Melissa was recently in the United States to visit several Challenge stars, including Natalie and Britni Thornton. During the visit, the trio went out on a boat in the water of Miami Beach as part of Britni’s 31st birthday celebration.

Melissa’s visit to the states also included a photoshoot with her castmates, including Tori Deal, as they showed off an Easter photo together. In addition, she met up with her Total Madness castmate, Fessy Shafaat, for drinks and dinner, which may have prompted rumors they hooked up.

The trip wasn’t only to see Challenge acquaintances, though. Melissa also brought Vienna along and took her for a fun-filled visit to Disney World in Florida during the vacation.

The Challenge Season 38 is TBA for MTV. The Challenge: All Stars 3 premieres on May 11 on Paramount Plus.