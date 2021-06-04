Cast members from Double Agents season of The Challenge. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge spoilers continue to arrive regarding Season 37 of MTV’s reality competition series, including details on how competitors left the game.

While there have been eliminations during the many seasons of The Challenge, in recent seasons there have been other reasons that competitors ended up going home.

That included several injuries that occurred during Double Agents during daily challenges and even in eliminations which cost competitors a shot at making it to the final. That same appears to have happened to a veteran star in Season 37.

Keep in mind this report contains spoilers for Season 37, including names of competitors and reasons for exiting the show.

The Challenge competitor was medically disqualified

The Challenge can certainly wreak havoc on competitors with intense daily missions or eliminations causing unfortunate injuries. That was the case during Double Agents season for Nicole Zanatta, Liv Jawando, Nam Vo, and Kyle Christie. All four were injured during daily events or eliminations.

Kaycee Clark reached the final during Season 36, but also came up with a tough injury as suffered a severe leg injury while running on rough terrain. She ended up hobbling to an eating checkpoint and attempting to continue but since her and her partner weren’t able to keep up with the other teams, they were eliminated.

Another competitor who has famously attempted to win a final but continually comes up short is Aneesa Ferreira. It looks like that may be her story with The Challenge Season 37, as an online forum thread indicated that Aneesa suffered an injury and was medically disqualified.

It seems likely that Aneesa became hurt during one of the daily challenges, although details about what it was or how the injury occurred are still unknown.

Video clip surfaces about competitor’s injury on Season 37

On Thursday evening, various cast members from The Challenge: All Stars attended a big party in Los Angeles, California following the release of the final episode of the season. It was also Mark Long’s 50th birthday celebration. Among the party guests were Challenge OGs, including Derrick Kosinski, Kendal Sheppard, Ruthie Alcaide, Nehemiah Clark, Teck “Money’ Holmes, and Beth Stolarczyk.

Beth uploaded footage from the party online which included a shot of another of the All Stars castmates, Aneesa Ferreira. In the clip (below) uploaded by a Challenge insider account, Aneesa is getting assistance as she walks and mentions to someone she has a dislocated shoulder.

“I dislocated a shoulder I gotta be careful about it. Yeah, I’ll be alright,” Aneesa says to someone in the clip. Based on the footage it seems to be her right shoulder that was injured.

Aneesa was amongst the finalists on The Challenge: All Stars season and finished the final along with the other competitors. None of the competitors that finished the final seemed to suffer any injuries during the event.

Meanwhile, Aneesa is one of several veteran competitors who went home from the upcoming MTV season. Her former Double Agents teammate had an interesting departure, and one winner from Season 36 is also out, with recent comments coming in a social media post online.

The Challenge Season 37 premiere date is TBA for 2021 on MTV. The Challenge: All Stars episodes are available on Paramount Plus.