The Challenge spoilers: Final 12 cast members revealed for Season 41

After several recent eliminations on The Challenge Season 41, only select competitors remain with a chance to win the final.

Among them are rookie hopefuls and experienced vets looking to collect significant cash for finishing ahead of their opponents.

There were three repeat winners in Season 40, better known as Battle of the Eras. Jordan Wiseley continued his legacy as one of the GOATs, winning for the men’s side.

Jenny West finished first for the women, and Rachel Robinson moved into a first-place tie due to the Karma points twist.

However, Season 41 could feature some first-time winners as many Challenge champions went home earlier than anticipated.

Remember that this report will contain spoilers for the to-be-announced Season 41 of The Challenge.

Which rookies are still competing in Season 41?

The Challenge Season 41, filming in Chile, featured many rookies at the start of the game. However, fans have seen in most seasons that rookies are always the easiest target for vets to throw into eliminations.

Many rookies in Season 41 are out, but a handful remain to compete for a historic win in their first installment of The Challenge.

Based on a spoilers forum’s list of potential cast members and presumed eliminations, six rookies may still be in the game.

William Gagnon is the notable MTV star remaining, as he appeared in the network’s Are You The One? Season 9. Cedric Hodges (Big Brother), Justin Hensley (Netflix Cheer), and Yeremi Hykel (Amazing Race) are also competing.

There may only be two female rookies left in Season 41. Survivor star Sydney Segal and Married at First Sight UK’s Adrienne Naylor seem not to have been eliminated yet.

Spoilers arrive randomly, and several of these rookies could be the next to go home, so stay tuned.

Former winners and finalists are vying for the win in Season 41

The spoilers also suggest that multi-time Challenge finalists Leroy Garrett and Aneesa Ferreira went home in recent eliminations. Additionally, two-time Challenge winner Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell is out.

That leaves two former champs, as spoilers have yet to show that Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran or Aviv Melmed are out of the game. Turbo’s All Stars Rivals teammate, Nany Gonzalez, is also still in the competition.

Two other former finalists still have a chance to win Season 41. The Vevmo forum spoilers indicate that the showmance couple Olivia Kaiser and Theo Campbell are still competing.

Theo finished second to Turbo in the War of the Worlds season. Olivia had an unfortunate injury in Season 38, aka Ride or Dies, which sent her to the hospital and eliminated her and her partner, Horacio Gutierrez, from the game.

Could this be a big win for the couple, Nany, or will Turbo and Aviv add another championship to their achievements on the show?

Another former Challenge competitor remains, as Survivor star Michaela Bradshaw returned for Season 41 after her early exit in Spies, Lies & Allies.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.