The Challenge’s Devin Walker slams Johnny Bananas as ‘bronze medalist’ among GOAT cast members

Devin Walker didn’t hold back with his comments about his The Challenge castmate Johnny Bananas.

Both appeared in the cast of MTV’s The Challenge: Battle of the Eras, which included 40 iconic stars from the competition series.

However, egos clashed during the gameplay, including Bananas and Devin re-entering a feud during the season.

Bananas’ remarks to Michele Fitzgerald about being careful with her then-showmance with Devin didn’t sit well with the Ride or Dies winner.

However, Devin was eliminated before the Season 40 final, leaving Michele and her allies to strategize against Bananas Angels.

It spilled over to the reunion, where Devin and Bananas seemed to get along. However, Devin’s recent remarks on the Zach Nichols Podcast may reignite things.

Devin blasted Bananas over losing GOAT status

While talking to castmate Zach Nichols and his co-host Pierre Bacall, Devin called out Bananas for lying about having a “prior obligation” and returning to compete in Season 40.

“He spins it like he has to save the show, instead of [he] wanted to win,” Devin said in an Instagram clip, adding, “Because now, guess who’s holding the belt? Jordan [Wiseley] and not your a**.”

He indicated that it “eats [Bananas] alive,” that Jordan won the Battle of the Eras, not him. Zach agreed he could tell Bananas was upset during the reunion over not getting voted the greatest of all time (GOAT) by his castmates for The Challenge.

Devin Walker spoke about Johnny Bananas on the Zach Nichols Podcast. Pic credit: @zachnicholspodcast/Instagram

“You should’ve seen his face in person. It was crazy,” Devin said, with Zach adding that he could tell by looking at him through the screen it didn’t sit well with Bananas.

Devin then broke it down, indicating that Jordan is The Challenge GOAT, followed by Chris “CT” Tamburello, and then Bananas.

“Like you’re a bronze medalist, just like Rachel [Robinson],” Devin said, possibly referring to Rachel’s finish on the show, or something else.

Jordan claimed Season 40 win and GOAT status

While Bananas has won the most seasons of The Challenge and may be more entertaining for some fans, Devin said Jordan received a “unanimous” vote from castmates for male GOAT at the Season 40 reunion.

That upsetting crowning of The Challenge GOAT also came after Bananas finished in third place behind castmate Derek Chavez in the final.

His ally Rachel also received a GOAT belt after finishing in a tie for first place with Jenny West for women in the Season 40 final.

Devin’s girlfriend, Michele, initially would’ve finished second and received more prize money. However, the Karma points twist boosted Rachel above her into a first-place tie. That also meant Michele received less prize money.

Bananas holds seven championships on MTV’s The Challenge, with his most recent win coming on Total Madness, which aired in 2020.

Since then, he’s taken a break from the show, before returning for Ride or Dies and more recently, Battle of the Eras. Both seasons included a trip to the final, but he came up short in winning them.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.