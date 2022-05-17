The Challenge spoilers: All Stars 3 teaser clip reveals powerful alliance aiming to take out specific players

Kailah Casillas during The Challenge: All Stars 3, Episode 2. Pic credit: Paramount+

While The Challenge: All Stars spinoff show has received praise for bringing back the fun times that used to exist on MTV’s series, things are getting more serious as the competition gets more intense.

In a brand new teaser clip from the upcoming episode of All Stars 3, fans learn of a powerful alliance that is going on in the game. They look ready to take things over based on the numbers, with a few OG targets in mind.

This report will contain spoilers, including Episode 2’s eliminations and a brief tease of what’s to come in Episode 3.

All Stars 3 teaser clip reveals Treehouse Alliance

In previous seasons of The Challenge, viewers saw alliances featuring friends such as the Lavender Ladies, Holy Trinity, and Team Young Bucks. In All Stars Season 2, there was the King’s Palace. With the third season of the spinoff, fans will see the Treehouse trying to take things over.

The latest teaser clip from @thechallenge on Instagram gives a quick look at who is in this alliance, and with seven members, they’ll certainly have a numbers advantage.

Kailah Casillas breaks things down in the clip, indicating she’s part of the alliance alongside castmates Sylvia Elsrode, Jemmye Carroll, Tina Barta, Veronica Portillo, Roni Chance, and Derrick Kosinski.

“On the opposite side are KellyAnne and Kendal. They are two strong competitors, so it’s gonna be best for us to try to strike at them as soon as possible,” Kailah says in her confessional.

Derrick, a three-time Challenge winner, says his involvement with the Treehouse alliance was accidental.

“I’ve never lived with seven women. I mean, it could get crazy,” Derrick says in the clip.

Challenge fans react to Treehouse alliance reveal

With the clip presented on The Challenge’s Instagram pages, fans left comments supporting the alliance or called out the players who were part of it.

One fan compared the Treehouse alliance to the Lavender Ladies crew. Sylvia was also part of that alliance, along with castmates including Amanda Garcia, Shane Landrum, and Marie Roda.

One fan showed support for Kailah as their favorite Challenger in the history of MTV’s show.

Another fan said they were going to support OGs KellyAnne Judd and Kendal Sheppard, the targets of the Treehouse Alliance.

A few fans commented about how seven competitors are working together to eliminate just two of the OGs on All Stars 3. One comment brought in Kendal to respond, “it takes an army apparently.”

In Episode 2 of All Stars 3, viewers saw The Authority make some surprising moves when it came to their choices for the elimination. Rather than sending in the second-to-last performers in the daily challenge, they went with OGs Mark Long and Melinda Collins.

Melinda couldn’t compete in the elimination due to her ankle injury flaring up, while Mark defeated castmate Laterrian Wallace in Lights Out. That has him returning to the game ready to compete even harder.

The Treehouse Alliance will officially arrive in the third episode of Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: All Stars 3, set to arrive on the streaming network on Wednesday, May 18. Based on a previous meeting involving Kailah when she was in The Authority, it should be interesting to see how this group navigates the game and upcoming eliminations.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount+.