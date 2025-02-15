The Challenge Season 41 spoilers: Rookies depart to film reality TV competition show

Some reality TV rookies are ready to rumble as The Challenge Season 41 begins filming soon.

Recently, online spoilers began to arrive for the next season of MTV’s The Challenge, spotlighting which veteran stars are in the Season 41 cast.

In addition, early details suggest which other reality TV stars are participating in the competition, and it’s quite a unique group of rookies.

While Season 40 brought back all veteran cast members to compete in the iconic Battle of the Eras, this season will have a group containing vets and rookies.

Several past seasons have been similar, with the rookies coming from Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race and newer shows like The Circle and 12 Dates of Christmas.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Remember that this report will contain potential cast spoilers for the upcoming 41st season of MTV’s The Challenge.

Who are The Challenge Season 41 rookies?

Rookies have been absent from the past several seasons of The Challenge. Season 39 brought back newer Challengers who had never won the show, and 40 featured many all-time greats for an Eras season.

However, it appears that Season 41 will resume with rookies trying to make names for themselves on MTV’s longtime competition series.

Big Brother stars have become regular rookie additions since Paulie Calafiore, Natalie Negrotti, Jozea Flores, and Da’Vonne Rogers joined The Challenge years ago.

Since then, two of the CBS show’s stars, Amber Borzotra and Kaycee Clark, have become winners on MTV’s reality TV competition show.

For Season 41, fans could see former Big Brother 25 houseguests America Lopez and Blue Kim, and Big Brother Australia winner Taylor Wilcoxson.

Several Survivor stars could participate in The Challenge 41. They’ll include Survivor 45 winner Dianelys “Dee” Valladares and Survivor 41’s Sydney Segal.

Some of The Challenge 41’s potential rookie cast members. Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

Yeremi Hykel represents The Amazing Race, while a new Are You The One? star, William Gagnon (Season 9), also joins the competition show.

The Challenge brings several rookies from Netflix reality TV shows: Justin Hinsley from Cheer and Izzy Fairthorne from Too Hot to Handle.

In addition, Married at First Sight UK’s Adrienne Naylor and Ayoleka Sodade from Canada Ultimate Challenge (below) could compete on MTV’s show.

Any of these individuals might change as filming hasn’t officially started. Some individuals could also be alternates at the filming location if the main cast needs a replacement.

Will veterans and rookies team up for Season 41?

Based on additional Vevmo cast spoilers, some major veteran stars will participate in Season 41. Among them are show winners Chris “CT” Tamburello, Cara Maria Sorbello, Johnny Bananas, and Derrick Kosinski.

Some significant returns arrive as spoilers indicated former winners Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell, Wes Bergmann, and Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran also departed to film.

Former finalists Nany Gonzalez, Aneesa Ferreira, Leroy Garrett, Theo Campbell, and Olivia Kaiser could also compete.

While some previous seasons like Spies, Lies & Allies and Double Agents featured vets teaming up with rookies, fans are starting to speculate that a third season of Fresh Meat is coming. In two previous seasons of that format, each veteran Challenger drafted a rookie to team up with for the season.

That particular format is unconfirmed as of this writing, and the title of Season 41 is unknown. However, TJ Lavin will return as the show’s host, with the latest season filming in Chile, and fans are likely excited to see something different.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.