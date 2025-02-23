The Challenge Season 41 spoilers reveal surprising first elimination from cast

The Challenge is filming Season 41 with a star-studded cast of reality TV stars, including some returning winners trying to conquer another final.

With that final likely weeks away, daily challenges and eliminations are occurring.

While Season 40, aka Battle of the Champions, had all returning stars, Season 41 also brought in some reality TV stars as rookies.

Due to online spoilers, fans can get an idea of who has been sent home from the competition and who remains a threat to win.

One elimination has officially happened, and it might surprise fans to see which cast member is out.

Subscribe to our The Challenge newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

This report will contain spoilers for The Challenge Season 41, including cast names and elimination results.

The Challenge Season 41’s first cast member is out

After a hiatus, several cast members return to compete in MTV’s flagship, The Challenge. They include former show winners Ashley Mitchell and Rogan O’Connor.

Ashley won the show twice, including Final Reckoning, where she claimed all of the final’s first-place prize money for herself and chose to leave teammate Hunter Barfield with none.

Rogan, a UK star, won War of the Worlds 2 with teammates Chris “CT” Tamburello, Jordan Wiseley, and Dee Nguyen. He returned for Total Madness, where he reached the final but finished among runner-ups to Johnny Bananas.

Based on a recent Vevmo forum spoilers update, Rogan had an early exit in the untitled Season 41.

As of this writing, it’s unclear what sort of elimination he participated in or who took him out. It’s also possible he got disqualified.

Fans reacted to the MTV star’s early exit

With the recent reveal that Rogan is out, various Challenge fans commented on the @mtvchallengeinsider spoiler account’s Instagram post. Some were surprised or upset that he left early.

“I was looking forward to seeing him play lmao,” one fan wrote, while another asked, “HOW DID HE FLOP AGAIN?”

Others commented: “Nooooooo! We’re off to a bad start” and “Not out first again.”

“My jaw dropped !!!!” a fan wrote, suggesting they were surprised Derek Chavez was still there.

“Glad he’s taking the ‘champ that’s an early out’ role from Ashley [Mitchell],” someone wrote.

Fans of The Challenge share their thoughts. Pic credit: @mtvchallengeinsider/Instagram

Ashley had an early exit from All Stars Rivals, as she and her teammate, Aneesa Ferreira, got eliminated in Episode 4 by Adam Larson and Steve Meinke.

Before that, Ashley remained in Spies, Lies & Allies for quite a while but got “deactivated” and sent home mysteriously during an episode. Online rumors indicated it was due to an unaired altercation with a castmate where she crossed the line with her remarks.

It’s still early, but Ashley has yet to exit Season 41 as of this writing. She’s part of a vets cast featuring her Rivals teammate Aneesa and former The Challenge winners Cara Maria Sorbello, Derrick Kosinski, Bananas, and CT.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV. The Challenge Season 41 is TBA for MTV.