The Challenge Season 41 spoilers: Elimination updates include rookies and former winners

The Challenge Season 41 is filming with fans hoping that one of their favorites wins the MTV competition series.

Spoilers continue to share who the show’s winners could be as daily challenges and eliminations occur.

Those spoilers revealed several former winners and finalists as part of the cast, along with many rookie newcomers.

However, that cast quickly got reduced as the weeks passed, and several multi-time champions exited.

The latest update shows more elimination results, including a rookie who went home and one remaining.

In addition, the following Season 41 spoilers reveal two former champions who are no longer in the running to win.

The Challenge insider shares an update about one rookie’s elimination status

Previous spoilers suggested Big Brother star America Lopez got eliminated from The Challenge 41. However, a new update indicates that America was in “an elimination arena” but did not go home.

The @mtvchallengeinsider account on Instagram and @GamerVev on X shared the latest updates, including details about America’s situation.

“She did go into an elimination arena, but didn’t actually win it, however due to circumstance she wasn’t eliminated,” @GamerVev said in an X post, captured via screenshot in the IG post below.

That circumstance is unknown, but someone may have gone home before the event, got hurt during an elimination, or was disqualified due to a rules violation.

In another slide on the spoilers post above, a photo of MTV Road Rules OG Derrick Kosinski appears, showing that he got eliminated from Season 41.

Fans previously saw Derrick compete in the Battle of the Eras season. He defeated his OG teammate Mark Long in one elimination, followed by newcomer Horacio Gutierrez in a controversial one.

In Episode 8, Cory Wharton defeated an already hobbled Derrick and sent him home. After returning home, Derrick needed surgery and rehab for his Season 40 leg injury.

It appears that things healed soon enough for Derrick to return to the competition show for a chance at his fourth win.

Another rookie and former champion are out of Season 41

In another spoilers post, viewers see two of the eliminations. One photo shows that two-time All Stars winner Jonna Mannion has officially left the filming.

She also appeared in Battle of the Eras as part of Era 3, which included former winners Tori Deal, Devin Walker, and Jordan Wiseley.

Jonna lost her elimination battle to castmate Rachel Robinson, who eventually won the season alongside Jenny West and Jordan.

Jonna joins several former champs who left Season 41 filming before getting near the final. They include Chris “CT” Tamburello, Johnny Bananas, Rogan O’Connor, and Cara Maria Sorbello.

Another slide in the IG spoilers post above reveals rookie Gabriel Wai, who previously defeated seven-time Challenge winner Johnny Bananas in an elimination. Wai is a former WWE sports entertainment prospect who made a foray into The Challenge to try winning the show.

With those eliminations, plenty of rookie and veteran contenders remain. Notably, former winners Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran and Ashley “Millionaire” Mitchell are still competing.

Based on spoilers, former finalists Aneesa Ferreira, Nany Gonzalez, Theo Campbell, Olivia Kaiser, Leroy Garrett, and Survivor star Michaela Bradshaw could all still be competing to win season 41.

The Challenge: All Stars Rivals airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.