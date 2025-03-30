The Challenge winner Jenny West is ‘briefly retiring’ after gruesome injuries from mishap in Bali

Weeks ago, viewers saw Jenny West conquer brutal conditions in the final for The Challenge: Battle of the Eras to win her second season of MTV’s show.

Now, she’s on the mend after contracting an illness and suffering some rough-looking injuries while on a trip to Bali in Indonesia.

The injuries were the result of her falling off a scooter, leaving her with cuts and bruises on various parts of her body.

She shared a carousel post of photos to her Instagram in which she explained all that occurred and showed off some of the nasty cuts and bruises she sustained.

According to Jenny, she also contracted “some kind of parasite illness,” which kept her in bed for “2 days straight.”

After going through that, she indicated she fell off her scooter, requiring stitches, which she showed in multiple images in her post.

Jenny said she’s ‘briefly retiring’ after injury and illness

Jenny’s return for The Challenge Season 40 arrived after multiple seasons of not appearing on MTV’s shows. She also mentioned “retiring” in her Instagram caption, but not from the competition.

“I’m briefly retiring from being an independent adult for the foreseeable and wrapping myself in cotton wool before they decide to cast me for Final Destination 6 💀,” she joked.

Jenny also said she still recommends Bali; “It already feels like home” for her.

The Challenge star’s three images, below, included one on the second slide of some gnarly, bloody cuts with bandages covering parts of her arm and leg.

A final photo shows her lying in bed with a towel over her forehead and eyes closed, but giving a sideways thumbs up to show she’s still alive.

Castmates and fans reacted to Jenny’s rough injuries

After seeing her post, several of Jenny’s Season 40 castmates dropped by with supportive comments. Among them was Battle of the Eras co-winner Rachel Robinson, who said Jenny was “still fire.”

“Your face is unscathed! That’s so lucky! Heal up those wounds,” Tina Barta told her, adding a heart emoji.

“Heal up sugar plum,” Tori Deal wrote with a heart emoji.

A friend told Jenny, “Aw hun, sending [heart emoji] glad your ok, take it easy.”

“Please be careful one life one body be safe,” another fan wrote, while one said, “Gosh,hope you are ok!”

Another commenter warned Jenny to “Be careful on those motorbikes!”

Jenny seemed only to be joking about retiring, as she could return to continue building her GOAT status on The Challenge.

After winning Season 40, she’s now won two of the three seasons she’s appeared in. Also, Jenny is among the most feared competitors in the game, holding a 5-1 elimination record.

It’s unknown if and when she’ll return for another run at one of those finals, but her supportive fans hope she heals up to compete again potentially!

